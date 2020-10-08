A Nobel science first: More than one woman winner, no males

This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry is a historic first for women.

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna won the chemistry prize for developing the CRISPR method of genome editing.

It was the first time a Nobel science prize was given to more than one woman, but no men, in a specific category.

This has happened 169 times for multiple men and no women in a specific category since the prizes were awarded starting in 1901.

READ MORE:

* Three win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

* A far-right politician, Donald Trump and a Nobel Peace Prize: How the prestigious prize works



In the 120 years of Nobel prizes in medicine, physics and chemistry, prizes were awarded 599 times to men and 23 times to women.

The prize can be split as many as three ways or given to two or just one person. Some people, like Marie Curie, have won more than once, and there have been several years when no prize is awarded.

Susan Walsh/AP The 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier (left) and Jennifer Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing.”

Three other times, a woman won one of the sciences by herself. This has happened for men 147 times.

This means four times, including this year in chemistry, there have been all-female prizes in one of the three sciences and 316 times, including this year in medicine, there have been all-male prizes in one of the sciences.

This is also only the second time a year's science prize went to more than one woman. In 2009, Elizabeth Blackburn and Carol Greider shared the medical prize for discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres with Jack Szostak.

In 1911, Marie Curie won the chemistry prize by herself for the discovery of radium and polonium.

In 1964, Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin was the sole chemistry winner for using x-rays to understand important biochemical substances. In 1983, Barbara McClintock won the Nobel for medicine by herself for the discovery of mobile genetic elements.

Women have won the most prizes in medicine with 12, seven in chemistry and four in physics.

“For too long, many many discoveries made by women have been underplayed and they have simply not been recognised,’’ American Chemistry Society President Luis Echegoyen, a chemistry professor at the University of Texas El Paso. “The under representation of women in science has been too clear.’’

BREAKTHROUGH GENETIC EDITING TOOL

"There is enormous power in this genetic tool," said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, talking of CRISPR.

More than 100 clinical trials are underway to study using CRISPR to treat inherited diseases, and "many are very promising," said Victor Dzau, president of the National Academy of Medicine.

The work has also opened the door to some thorny ethical issues: When editing is done after birth, the alterations are confined to that person. Scientists fear misuse of CRISPR to make "designer babies" by altering eggs, embryos or sperm - changes that can pass to future generations.

Much of the world became aware of CRISPR in 2018, when Chinese scientist He Jiankui revealed he had helped make the world's first gene-edited babies, to try to engineer resistance to infection with the Aids virus. His work was denounced as unsafe human experimentation, and he has been sentenced to prison in China.

In September, an international panel of experts issued a report saying it is too soon to try such experiments because the science isn't advanced enough to ensure safety.

"Being able to selectively edit genes means that you are playing God in a way," said American Chemistry Society President Luis Echegoyen, a chemistry professor at the University of Texas El Paso.

Dr George Daley, dean of Harvard Medical School, said: "New technology often presents this dichotomy - there is immense potential for human benefit, especially for disease treatment, but also the risk of misapplication."

However, scientists universally praised the great potential that gene editing has for patients now.

"There's no aspect of biomedical research that hasn't been touched by CRISPR," which has been used to engineer better crops and to try to cure human diseases including sickle cell, HIV infection and inherited forms of blindness, said Dr Kiran Musunuru, a genetics expert at the University of Pennsylvania who is researching it for heart disease.

Dr Francis Collins, who led the drive to map the human genome, said the technology "has changed everything" about how to approach diseases with a genetic cause.

"You can draw a direct line from the success of the human genome project to the power of CRISPR-cas to make changes in the instruction book," said Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health, which helped fund Doudna's work.