Synthetic meat highly possible in the next decade

Will “cellular agriculture” be acceptable to consumers – and at what price?

ANALYSIS: Confused about all the alternative proteins cropping up in your supermarket and in the news?

We mean the alternatives to meat, fish, poultry, eggs, milk and milk products now available in New Zealand.

They can be derived from plants (soy, coconut, hemp, peas, nuts, seeds), fungi, insects, seaweed and algae (for example, spirulina),​ and vary in protein content and quality.

Generally speaking, you need to eat a lot more volume and variation of plant-sourced protein to get the same amount and balance of amino acids (the constituents of protein) that come in a serving of animal-derived protein like meat or milk.

Synthetic meat is yet another alternative on the horizon, but fundamentally different to plant-based protein because it starts with animal-sourced cells. This is still at the experimental lab stage, and some have already damned it as “frankenmeat”​ or “fake meat”.

It has quite a way to go before it can be produced commercially at an acceptable price, but excited international R&D investment is making synthetic meat, or so-called “cellular agriculture”, highly possible in the next five to 10 years.

The technology uses stem cells, which are “blank slates” that have the potential to become any type of cell the body needs, given the right growth signals and food. Cellular technology is not new – it is already used for important medical applications such as growing skin and making insulin. But making hundreds of tonnes of edible meat is a different challenge.

You don’t get something for nothing. To make meat in the lab, they culture stem cells taken from an animal’s muscle with a serum extracted from an unborn calf. The “fetal-calf serum” is the perfect growth medium, containing the complex molecules that, along with amino acids (the “food”), prompt the cells to multiply and bind together to form muscle fibres.

New Zealand cannot afford to ignore protein alternatives – plant or synthetic – and rest on its laurels as the lowest carbon-emission producer of free-range, grass-fed red meat.

The Riddet Institute,​ a Centre for Research Excellence that specialises in the science of food and nutrition, is getting to grips with the process for producing synthetic meat to fully understand the technology, its likely uptake, and future impacts on markets for our naturally grown meat.

The research may well lead to other innovations, just as space exploration led to many Earth-applicable technologies.

Riddet researchers at the University of Auckland are experimenting with alternatives to fetal-calf serum for the growth promoters needed to make synthetic meat. Using fetal-calf serum is neither financially viable nor ethically acceptable for a commercial process. But getting the cocktail of growth promoters just right is not easy. Nature has had millions of years to work on it.

Developing an ethical, low-cost supply of growth promoters is not the only hurdle producers have to overcome. Will the synthetic product have acceptable texture and fat content to give it flavour and sizzle appeal?

The fat will have to be made separately and somehow added. Will its nutrient composition be comparable with naturally grown meat? Will regulators find it acceptable? And, bottom line, will consumers be prepared to try it – and at what price?

The world is hungry for affordable, sustainable protein. For many people, the ideal form will always be a juicy steak.

Dr Laura Domigan​ and Professor Warren McNabb​ represent the Riddet Institute and Glenda Lewis​ is a science writer.