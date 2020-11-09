Wondering if the bugs in my gut get drunk

Fun fact: our colon has one of the highest densities of microbes recorded for any habitat on Earth.

OPINION: I used to quite enjoy a gin and tonic or champagne cocktail. But about 10 years ago, I started feeling nauseous within a few hours of drinking something alcoholic.

As a microbiologist, I’ve always wondered if this new intolerance to alcohol was due to changes in my gut microbiome​ – the trillions of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms that live in my gastrointestinal tract.

Here’s a fun fact: our colon has one of the highest densities of microbes recorded for any habitat on Earth. We can have hundreds of different species of bacteria alone. And scientists don’t even know what many of them do because we aren’t able to grow them outside of the human body.

Last year Harvard University professor Emily Balskus​ and colleagues made an important finding. Studying people with Parkinson’s disease, they found that some people have bacteria in their gut microbiome that work together to metabolise the medicine L-dopa​ before it has a chance to cross the blood-brain barrier.

That means not enough of the medicine gets to where it’s needed to help relieve the patient’s symptoms. They also found some microbes could further process the L-dopa into hydroxyphenylpropionic​ acid which is an irritant.

My intolerance to alcohol coincided with me moving from London to Auckland. As well as meeting new people, I was also encountering new microbes. Was I now home to a collection of microbes that turn alcohol into something that makes me feel ill?

One thing I wish had been around at the time was the American Gut Project. It was started by Kiwi microbiologist Professor Rob Knight​ in 2012 and has grown to be the world’s largest crowd-sourced microbiome research project.

Anyone in the world can buy a kit and send in a poop sample for analysis – although this research is suspended at the moment due to the pandemic.

Donors also answer a questionnaire about themselves and their lifestyle. In return, they receive a report of what microbes the scientists found in their sample.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Maybe my microbes explain my alcohol intolerance after all, writes Stuff science columnist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

Data from the American Gut Project is also made available to researchers trying to understand more about the microbiome and its role in health and disease.

The latest study to be published used machine learning techniques to look at whether any lifestyle factors explain the differences between people’s microbiomes, regardless of how healthy they are.

It was a very important question to ask. The researchers found that how frequently people drank alcohol was one of the strongest sources of variation in gut microbiomes in both healthy people and those with a disease of some sort.

They conclude that although it may be difficult, researchers must try to control for lifestyle factors in their microbiome studies. They are right of course. It would be such a waste of time and resources for researchers to think they’ve found a link between the microbiome and, say, diabetes or depression that turns out to be a load of nonsense.

So maybe my microbes explain my alcohol intolerance after all.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland and a Deputy Director of Te Pūnaha Matatini, a New Zealand Centre of Research Excellence.