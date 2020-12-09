Live: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches prototype Starship Mars rocket

US space and aerospace company SpaceX hopes to launch a pivotal test of its Starship rocket Wednesday (NZ time), sending the vessel 12.5 kilometres above Boca Chica, Texas, USA.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk hopes versions of the Starship will one day take humans to other planets, in particular Mars.

The prototype rocket needs to be able to launch and land upright, to allow for successful voyages between planets.

SpaceX claims Starship can perform a “landing flip manoeuvre which would be a first for a vehicle of this size.”

Musk has given the rocket a one in three chance of remaining in one piece.