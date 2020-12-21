'Temperature abuse' can lead to food poisoning, especially in rice

There seems to be as many ways of cooking rice as there are cooks. What happens after it’s cooked should be part of the conversation, too.

Left to sit on the bench to cool, your rice becomes the perfect nursery for bacteria.

There is a particular bacteria, Bacillus cereus,​ that is very common in the environment and occurs on lots of foods, is partial to starchy foods such as rice.

Some bacteria, such as Bacillus cereus, are similar to fungi in that they can produce spores which are able to survive high temperatures, low pH levels, radiation, freezing and drying.

These spores bide their time until they sense that the conditions are suitable for them to germinate. Between 30 degrees Celsius and 40C, Bacillus cereus can reproduce at a phenomenal rate and eventually produce toxins.

Some strains of Bacillus cereus generate a toxin called cereulide,​ which will make you vomit should you be unlucky enough to consume it. Other toxins it makes induce diarrhoea.

Importantly, once formed, you cannot destroy these toxins by reheating the rice or other host food.

Fast cooling, to reduce the time your rice spends between 60C and 5C, will prevent or drastically limit bacterial reproduction and toxin formation.

If you are keeping rice hot during a meal, make sure it is over 60C. Otherwise, put any leftover rice in the fridge immediately and, as with any stored cooked food, always cover it to stop any more bacteria or fungi landing on it.

Dr Tim Harwood,​ deputy director of the NZ Food Safety Science & Research Centre, wants to understand the conditions under which Bacillus cereus makes cereulide. There is worldwide interest in this.

He says temperature is definitely a factor, but not the whole story. He suspects that it also has something to do with how many other bacteria it senses around it. Harwood has implemented an ISO-accredited way of directly testing for cereulide, whereas previously they had to infer its existence from the presence and numbers of Bacillus cereus.

Professor Phil Bremer,​ a food microbiologist at University of Otago, says “illness due to toxins produced by Bacillus cereus has been rare as far as we can tell from reported cases – two to seven people per year, with no reported cases in the last three years.

But new generations of cooks need to be educated, and summer’s the time when problems often arise, for example, at barbecues where food can sit around in the heat.

Another type of food poisoning caused by what scientists call “temperature abuse”, happens when certain types of fish like tuna and trevally​ (scromboid​ fish) are not chilled quickly enough, and kept chilled.

Above 5C, a compound present in the fish flesh called histidine​ is converted by bacteria growing on the fish into histamine which, when eaten, causes allergic-like reactions. As with cereulide, once the histamine is formed, cooking will not get rid of it.

Known cases of scromboid poisoning have also been rare in New Zealand – about two cases a year, on average.

So by deduction, it seems that NZ harvesters, food processors and home cooks are doing extremely well at keeping susceptible food out of the temperature “danger zone” between 5C to 60C. But when it comes to our increasingly precious food exports and protecting domestic consumers, the only acceptable metric is zero.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has good information on Bacillus cereus and histamine.

Dr Tim Harwood is deputy director of the NZ Food Safety Science & Research Centre, Professor Phil Bremer is head of the centre’s science leadership team, and Glenda Lewis is a science writer.