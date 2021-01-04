What ‘medicine’ lifts our mood, fights disease, makes us smarter?

Julie and Tony Chilton walk in Invercargill’s Queens Park at the start of the national Covid-19 lockdown. The benefits of this simple activity are immense.

OPINION: What “medicine” lifts our mood, helps us fight disease, and makes us smarter?

Answer: nature.

This is what we know from research undertaken since the 1980s – in the wake of the ground-breaking study by a young researcher, Roger Ulrich, in which he compared the health outcomes of hospital patients in Pennsylvania – some with a view of trees, others with a view of a brick wall.

His study found that those patients with a view of nature had shorter hospital stays, were more positive in outlook and needed less medication following surgery.

Since then, researchers in the United States, Europe and, more recently Japan and Korea, have sought to uncover the secrets of the nature-wellbeing connection – how it works and what the specific benefits are.

READ MORE:

* Environmental historian says New Zealand cities need more nature in new book

* Misinformation runs rampant in the unregulated market of alternative medicine

* The World Happiness Report and the science of personal happiness

* Environmental history of Manawatu takes prestigious award

* Five ways kids can benefit from being outside this summer break



The benefits established by scientific studies are numerous and wide-ranging. A walk in a natural park setting has been found to lift mood, reduce feelings of anger and aggression, and lead to better recovery from mental fatigue, compared to walking in an urban setting.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Emere Want delights at a level 2 walk on New Plymouth's Coastal Walkway. She used the walkway most days during the lockdown.

Numerous studies have found an association between time spent in nature or green space and lower levels of stress, reduced symptoms of anxiety and improved cognition in children with attention deficits and people suffering from depression.

Studies in Japan have found that spending time in forest environments not only leads to reduced stress and improved mood but also increases the activity of “natural killer cells” (a white blood cell that plays a vital role as part of the body’s defence system, attacking infections and tumours) and elevates hormones that may be protective against obesity and diabetes.

Mostly, these studies have only been able to establish short-term benefits, but at least one study has established a link between exposure to nature in childhood and long-term health benefits. A Danish study published in 2019 found that children who grew up surrounded by green spaces are less likely to develop mental disorders as adults.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Social distancing: People make the most of New Brighton beach in Christchurch in late March.

In 2018, I set out to understand New Zealanders’ experience of the nature-wellbeing connection. This took me to rural Waikato, the red zone of Christchurch, rugged hill country north of Wellington and many other places.

The stories people shared were varied but each one was authentic, personal and moving.

For some, their interaction with nature was intentional, for others accidental. But all spoke of the benefits to their own or their community’s wellbeing.

When I set out to write this book, little did I realise that the most persuasive case study of all would be precipitated by a global pandemic – Covid-19.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A lockdown weekend in Palmerston North.

In lockdown, New Zealanders were told to stay home and keep to their neighbourhood.

For many this highlighted the value of “neighbourhood nature” – the parks, reserves, and other nature spaces in the towns and cities where 86 per cent of us live.

With less traffic on the roads, many noticed more bird song. The experience also highlighted inequity in access to nature spaces – generally there are more of these in the “leafier” suburbs.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Dr Catherine Knight.

By restoring these spaces in and around the places we live and work, not only are we enhancing our own wellbeing, we are also restoring long-depleted lowland ecosystems, providing habitat for birds and other animal life, helping to keep our air and freshwater clean and – most importantly of all – helping to fight climate change.

What other “medicine” does all that?

Nature and Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand: Exploring the Connection, by Catherine Knight (Totara Press).

Dr Catherine Knight is the award-winning author of four previous books: Beyond Manapouri: 50 years of environmental politics in New Zealand (Canterbury University Press, 2018), Wildbore: A photographic legacy (Totara Press, 2018), New Zealand’s Rivers: An environmental history (Canterbury University Press, 2016) and Ravaged Beauty: An environmental history of the Manawatu (Dunmore Press, 2014). Knight is a senior research associate at the Institute for Policy and Governance Studies, Victoria University of Wellington and an honorary researcher, School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University.