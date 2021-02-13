Niwa's Tangaroa research ship hits heavy seas on the way home from Antarctica

Niwa’s flagship research vessel RV Tangaroa is nearing the end of its Antarctic voyage, but not without passing through some rough seas on the way.

The 45-day voyage set sail towards the Southern Ocean and Ross Sea on January 11, with the purpose of studying the effectiveness of the Ross Sea Marine Protected Area, established in 2017.

It was one of the few scientific expeditions allowed to the continent since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

On February 6, Niwa (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) tweeted that Tangaroa and its 40-strong crew was heading home, adding that it was expected the vessel would bump into some six to eight metre swells on Monday, February 8.

On Saturday night, it shared a sea-sickening video of Tangaroa being hit by some rough sea conditions.

Despite the rough ride, Tangaroa managed to avoid the forecasted worst swell.

The vessel will pass Banks Peninsula at around midnight on Sunday. Calm seas are expected for the last leg of the journey to Wellington, where it is expected to arrive on Monday.

Scientists studied everything from phytoplankton – microscopic marine algae – to water chemistry and oceanography, sampling fish, and listening for whales.

NIWA/Supplied RV Tangaroa is battered by rough seas during the journey home from its Antarctic Voyage.

In an update published on the Niwa website, voyage leader and fisheries scientist Dr Richard O’Driscoll said the weather had been “relatively good” with light to moderate winds, meaning the research went ahead uninterrupted.

“We did get a reminder of the power of the Southern Ocean on Monday evening though when winds peaked at 68 knots (125 km/hour) with swells exceeding 6 metres forcing us to slow down and alter course.”

Since then, the journey north had been “good”.

Kate Green/Stuff Principal scientists Dr Matt Pinkerton, left, Dr Richard O'Driscoll, right, and ice pilot Evan Solly, centre, in front of NIWA flagship Tangaroa ahead of its departure to Antarctica.

The voyage had achieved each of its nine objectives and its main aim of gaining a better knowledge of key environmental and biological processes in the Ross Sea region.

O’Driscoll thanked the other scientists on board Tangaroa and the vast support network ashore who made the voyage possible.

“We look forward to sharing our results with you in the months and years to come.”