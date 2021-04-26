Thousands of women share pleasure secrets for science

Thousands of women aged from 18 to 95, from all over the world and all walks of life, are signed up to participate in the research.

OPINION: Sex. Its amazing how powerful that one little word is.

Just saying it is enough to make many people squirm uncomfortably. This is probably why most young people get their ideas about what sex entails from the very unreal world of pornography. And that is a big problem.

As an academic research topic, most sex studies have either focused on the biology of what happens inside the body during sex and orgasm, or have gathered data on sexual behaviours, like the percentages of people who use certain positions, or who masturbate, or use sex toys.

A new study just published in the open access journal PLOS One takes a different approach. The study is led by Dr Devon Hensel,​ an associate professor at Indiana University’s School of Medicine. Hensel is also part of the OMGyes Research Group.​

OMGyes is a ground-breaking website on which real women share their stories of how they achieve sexual agency and pleasure. For a one-off payment, you get access to those videos and other resources.

Thousands of women from 18 to 95, from all over the world and all walks of life, are signed up to OMGyes. One famous supporter is the actor Emma Watson,​ who has gone on record saying it’s “definitely worth” paying the fee.

What I love about OMGyes is that it wants to improve people’s sexual know-how, body-positivity, and confidence. I think we can all agree that is no mean feat in today’s world of social media influencers and cyber-bullying.

Just as importantly, it wants to help people communicate with their partners about what they find pleasurable. Which is where the science comes in.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff science columnist Dr Siouxsie Wiles says she’d much rather my teen was learning about real and pleasurable consensual sex from OMGyes than the wild west that is the rest of the internet.

In their latest study, Hensel and her colleagues asked several thousand women to describe the specific techniques they use to help them achieve orgasm. From the descriptions, and detailed interviews with a 1000 of the women, the researchers identified the most four common techniques which they’ve called Angling, Rocking, Shallowing, and Pairing.​

The descriptions of the techniques were too graphic for me to include here, so if you are interested in improving your own or your partner’s pleasure, then I highly recommend you check out the OMGyes site, or the study itself on the PLOS One website, for a description of what each of the techniques involves.

It’s great to see research like this happening and being published in journals everyone can access. Future OMGyes studies look really interesting too. According to their website, they’re already exploring trans pleasure, and how pleasure changes with childbirth and menopause.

My only bugbear is that OMGyes is restricted to those at least 18 years old. The age of consent in New Zealand is 16. I’d much rather my teen was learning about real and pleasurable consensual sex from OMGyes than the wild west that is the rest of the internet.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland and a Deputy Director of Te Pūnaha Matatini, a New Zealand Centre of Research Excellence.