Hay fever monitoring not good enough

Better monitoring of airborne pollen would assist those affected by hay fever​ and it’s long overdue, says a new report.

Despite high and increasing levels of hay fever, “New Zealand lags behind many other regions of the world in not monitoring airborne pollen levels,” wrote Professor Rewi Newnham​ of the School of Geography at Victoria University, Wellington.

“As a consequence, current sources of information used to treat and manage pollen allergies are inadequate and out of date,” he wrote in the most recent edition of the Journal of the Royal Society NZ.

To start, he proposes monitoring stations in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, which would assist a large proportion of the urban population as well as those in the respective provinces. Good data could be used to create much better pollen forecasts and allow those with hay fever to take action by staying indoors, taking antihistamine meds and the like.

New technologies under development overseas could automate the process. Image analysis was developed to analyse fossil pollen but is now being used in Europe for allergy prevention. Pollen is collected on microscope​ slides and images are processed using algorithms or machine learning.

In Japan, 120 stations link light scattering and laser optics to count and classify pollen as it is drawn out of the air. This has the potential to generate rapid, real-time counts of pollen.

Satellites imagery has also been demonstrated as an effective way to sense, for example, the onset of birch flowering in Norway and the grass pollen seasons in France and Australia.

All of these technologies would have to be “ground truthed”​ or calibrated to New Zealand conditions but there are no data in New Zealand to allow for these comparisons, said Newnham in an interview.

Kiwis would need several seasons of data gathering using conventional methods, probably using the Hirst​ design invented in the 1950s. Airborne particles are caught by a rotating tape and transferred to microscope slides for pollen identification and analysis.

It’s “labour intensive and expensive” for trained palynologists​ to count pollen by peering into a microscope, which may be why so little has been done in New Zealand, Newnham said.

The only systematic New Zealand-wide survey of airborne pollen was conducted between October 1988 and February 1989 – over 30 years ago.

It confirmed that grass pollen is the most common allergen throughout New Zealand, and the onset of pollen season followed warmer weather as it moved south in spring. But it didn’t look at plants and trees, many of them native, that flower in winter.

As with other health problems, hay fever (allergic rhinoconjunctivitis)​ and related diseases such as asthma are disproportionately prevalent in Pacific Islanders and Māori compared to Pākehā.

Environmental change is likely making matters worse. “Most allergies, including [hay fever], were virtually unknown 200 years ago,” Newnham wrote. Since then, atmospheric pollutants and antibiotics have likely increased susceptibility to allergens.

“The spread of new invasive plant species, changes in land use, climate and atmospheric CO2 levels will all have influenced the sources, timing and amounts of airborne pollen allergens,” he wrote.

Climate change is make matters worse, as “timing, severity and duration of pollen seasons are extremely sensitive to climate shifts”.

It’s possible to do much better. “New Zealand is lagging well behind other regions … by failing to implement a programme of routine aeroallergen monitoring at major population centres”.