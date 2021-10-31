Ghostly encounters: Research tries to determine who believes in the afterlife

Some research participants were told a janitor had recently died in the room they were in. (Stock image)

Picture this. You've just heard about the recent death of a janitor in a room where you’re about to participate in a study on mindfulness. And then the lights go out.

Dr Jesse Bering has published books on diverse topics such as sex, suicide and God, but his main research area of interest remains the cognitive science of afterlife beliefs.

Research into such beliefs is often self-reported, which led Bering, a director at the University of Otago's Centre for Science Communication, to devise a study called “The ‘Ghost’ in the Lab”.

He wanted to see if people’s bodily reactions would betray their beliefs in the afterlife.

READ MORE:

* It doesn't matter if it's sugary or diet: New study links all soda to an early death

* The psychological secrets of suicide, and how to wait out dark nights of the soul

* Colouring-in may be a beneficial self-help tool, study finds

* No one knows what mindfulness actually is, and that's a problem



“That is what motivated the study ... to really investigate how humans think about life after death we needed to dig deeper, rather than simply asking people what they believed.”

Participants were divided into two groups – control and experimental – and were led to believe they were involved in a study on mindfulness and meditation. The preliminary online questions included a “smuggled in question about their belief in life after death”.

The participants, who had physiological measurement devices attached, then heard an audio clip about meditation and then left in a room by themselves to meditate.

After a few minutes, the researchers cut the lights to the windowless room for seven seconds.

“We were measuring how their bodies were responding to the sudden onset of darkness.”

Those in the experimental group had been given a document disclosing that a janitor had recently died in the room they were going to meditate in.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jesse Bering, a director at the University of Otago's Centre for Science Communication, is interested in the cognitive science of afterlife beliefs.

As they entered the room, they were also told a ghost had recently been spotted inside.

That “critical manipulation” was the major difference between the experimental group and the control group, Bering said.

The researchers wanted to know if they could determine who believed in the afterlife and who did not, based on the participants’ physiological data when the lights went out.

“In the end we determined that there was no difference between what people believed about life after death, and how their bodies responded if they were in the experimental condition.”

The physiological response of those told about the janitor’s death – whether they believed in life after death or not – spiked dramatically when the lights went out compared to those in the control group, he said.

In the second version of the study, those who identified as non-believers opted to sit as far away from the ‘ghost’ as was physically possible, choosing a seat significantly further away than those who did believe in the afterlife.

Bering said that showed a tension between the mind’s default supernaturalism and its more logical thoughts.

The study, which was published in The International Journal for the Psychology of Religion, said its findings contributed to a “growing body of evidence suggesting meaningful discrepancies between people’s stated beliefs in the supernatural domain, and their private psychology”.