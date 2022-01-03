Why mosquitoes find certain people more attractive than others

OPINION: Are you one of those people who always get bitten by mosquitoes? In my family, that’s me. I’m everyone else’s mosquito repellent.

I’ve always wondered what makes me so attractive to mosquitoes. A new study suggests it could be my blood group.

While male mosquitoes feed on nectar, females need to feed on blood before laying their eggs. If they don’t, their eggs won’t mature.

A team of researchers tested human blood from each of the four blood groups – A, B, AB, and O – to see whether female mosquitoes had a preference. To do this, they released batches of about 100 mosquitoes at the downwind end of a wind tunnel.

From there, the mosquitoes could fly into five upwind chambers each containing an artificial blood feeder. Four of the five chambers contained warm liquid blood of each group while the fifth chamber contained water.

Each experiment lasted half an hour, after which the researchers counted the number of mosquitoes in each of the five chambers. The experiments were repeated 10 times, each time with a new batch of mosquitoes.

The results are quite staggering. On average, 70 of the 100 mosquitoes in each batch chose the chamber containing blood of group B. Next best was group O, with about 15 mosquitoes per experiment. Then came AB, at about 10 mosquitoes per experiment. There was no statistical difference between the number of mosquitoes choosing the chambers containing blood group A or water.

So, why do these mosquitoes have such a strong preference for group B blood? To find out, the scientists exclusively fed batches of female mosquitoes on blood of each group. Those fed on group B blood laid an average of 216 eggs each.

In contrast, mosquitoes fed on O and AB blood laid half as many – about 100 eggs per female. Mosquitoes fed on group A blood fared even worse.

As well as laying the most eggs, mosquitoes fed group B blood also had the highest fertility rate, with over 90 per cent of their eggs hatching into viable larvae.

All these experiments were carried out on Anopheles stephensi mosquitoes,​ which are a major vector for the malaria parasite on the Indian subcontinent. It would be fascinating to know if other species of mosquito also prefer group B blood.

We don’t have Anopheles stephensi mosquitoes in New Zealand, but if my experience is anything to go by, then I’d say some of our local mozzies may have the same tastes.

Help with NZ mosquito research

If you would like to help researchers understand what mosquito species are present in New Zealand, and where they live, then Te Papa are currently carrying out a national mozzie census.

They need intact, unsquashed mosquitoes so head over to Te Papa’s website for instructions on how to gently catch a mozzie, freeze it, and send to them for identification.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland.