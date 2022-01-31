Blue cod lightly contaminated by imported salmon feed

Salmon farms in New Zealand are importing organic contaminants in their fish food but levels are low by global standards, a new study has found.

Concentrations of PCBs in blue cod were found to be “significantly higher” at some sites, although below guidelines. Blue cod may be a species of interest when carrying out future monitoring for contaminants.

Dr Rebecca McMullin​ and colleagues from the University of Otago and Utah State University​ ran a complex experiment over several years that looked for organic contaminants in five wild marine species that lived near salmon farms in the Marlborough Sounds.

They also tested salmon feed imported into New Zealand for those same contaminants and looked to follow the contaminants and their “degradation products” into marine environments.

“We found that salmon farms in the Marlborough Sounds performed favourably on a global scale with levels of contaminants in feed and organisms observe​d to be well below limits set by the European Union,” they wrote.

Moreover, “it is not surprising that the pollutant concentrations we measured differ from previously reported ones given improvements in aquaculture feeds during the last two decades and decreasing concentrations of banned persistent organic pollutants worldwide”.

“The primary focus of our research was to trial new methods of identifying and tracing organic waste (feed and faeces) from salmon farms into the surrounding marine environment, so we know more about where it ends up and how it affects soft sediment and reef communities,” McMullin said in an email. ​

Salmon feed comes into New Zealand from Norway, Brazil and Chile. Testing showed traces of eight PCBs, one PBDE (a flame retardant) and seven pesticides that were used in the past or currently.

The researchers looked for many more contaminants that have been found previously in animal feed and didn’t find them. Organic contaminants are found at low background levels in all environments.

They later looked for the identified contaminants, or their degraded products, in blue cod, spotted wrasse, Australasian sea cucumbers, blue mussels and horse mussels.

Meanwhile, these same species and Chinook salmon were kept for two years in a “mesocosm”​ – two covered, outdoor, concrete ponds located at sea level in Otago Harbour. Salmon feed was added to the ponds from time to time.

Mesocosms are somewhere between highly artificial laboratory conditions and the wild sea.

“If salmon farming was the source of the contaminants … entering the system, we would expect to see clear and consistent shifts in concentrations in both the mesocosm work and the field surveys,” said McMullin by email.

“This appears to be the case for some PCBs (but not other contaminants), however the levels detected in samples indicated very low levels of environmental risk.”

Supplied PCBs accumulated in blue cod, although at modest levels.

Blue cod live for a long time and don’t travel much and this may explain why they are accumulating PCBs. A previous study of blue cod in the Marlborough Sounds showed about 90 per cent were found within 100 metres of where they had previously been tagged.

PCBs are serious environmental pollutants and have been banned in New Zealand and internationally for decades. But they persist for long periods. It’s worth noting that PCBs could have entered the Marlborough Sounds from land sources.

Contaminants associated with New Zealand salmon feed do not represent a concerning level of risk to the marine environment, McMullin wrote.