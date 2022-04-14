Kiwi Master of Wine wins international research award

Blank Canvas Wines owner and general manager Sophie Parker-Thomson has spent 18 months researching wine intolerance for the final stage of the Master of Wine exam.

A Marlborough wine manager has added an international research award to her new Master of Wine qualification.

Blank Canvas Wines owner and general manager Sophie Parker-Thomson’s research paper on wine intolerance won the prestigious Quinta Do Noval [wine estate in Portugal] award.

"It means a great deal to me to have my work recognised and taking out this top prize, especially as there were many fantastic research papers covering all manner of topics from new Masters of Wine all over the world,” the 34-year-old said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff.co.nz The 1960s home was once an eye clinic. The old waiting room was no longer needed.

"It was just a shame I could not be in London in person to accept the award as the ceremony was in the middle of our vintage here in Marlborough, but I was able to give an acceptance speech via video link."

READ MORE:

* New Zealand joins the fight for a white wine emoji

* Bold claims: Is Marlborough really the sauvignon blanc capital of the world?

* Kiwi named among 10 world wine masters



The research is the final stage of the Master of Wine exam, consisting of a 10,000-word paper on a topic of the candidate's choice.

Parker-Thomson spent 18 months researching the factors behind wine intolerance and what she calls the “underserved hangover”.

Supplied Sophie Parker-Thomson’s research questioned the commonly accepted causes of wine intolerance.

"I chose it because it was of interest personally, because there is a significant public interest element to the subject and because there was a large gap in the literature that was begging to be filled."

Sulphites (SO2), present in wine and used as a preservative, are commonly blamed for causing wine intolerance such as headaches, migraines and nausea.

Parker-Thomson's research casts doubt on those claims.

It suggests that it is not sulphites to blame, but a group of compounds called biogenic amines (BA), of which the most common, and the most toxic to humans, is histamine.

Supplied Blank Canvas Wines owner and general manager Sophie Parker-Thomson has spent 18 months researching wine intolerance for the final stage of the Master of Wine exam.

Histamine is a natural substance produced by the body and released during times of stress and allergy. It is also present in many foods.

"Ironically the data from my research showed that wines that did not have any SO2 additions throughout winemaking or only had a late addition of SO2, pre-bottling, were statistically more likely to have very high BA concentrations.

"So people who find they experience wine intolerance reactions should avoid wines that have not had SO2 added which is perhaps the opposite to what they’ve read or been told," Parker-Thomson said.

Parker-Thomson won a cheque for £1000, that she has already spent on wines, a framed print of Quinta do Noval, and a case of wines and ports.

She also won a trip to the iconic property in the Douro Valley in Portugal.

"I haven’t been to the Douro Valley, and obviously I plan to go as this is part of the prize.

"I am very much looking forward to it and will likely visit this September as I will be in Europe with my family for the Northern Hemisphere vintage."

Brya Ingram/Stuff Parker-Thomson joins 149 women Master of Wine globally with the total number of MWs in the world now 418 in 32 countries.

Raised in the New Zealand wine regions of Gisborne and Central Otago, Parker-Thomson moved to Marlborough for the 2011 harvest where she met her husband, Matt Thompson.

Together they founded their premium wine venture, Blank Canvas, in 2013, crafting small-batch wines and recently launched their consultancy business, Lock, Stock & Barrel Consulting.

In 2014, Parker-Thomson completed the two-year Wines and Spirits Education Trust Diploma.

After this, she started the Master in Wine programme in 2016.

She said she will now have some downtime from studying and research.

"I will focus all my energy into our wine company, Blank Canvas, some exciting consultancy projects and my role on the committee of Appellation Marlborough Wine among of course spending more time with my family."