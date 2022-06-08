US cancer trial delivers shocking results: Remission for all patients

A cancer trial’s unexpected result meant the patients in the US trial wouldn’t have to undergo gruelling chemotherapy and surgery. (File photo)

A small trial led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre researchers in New York City led to remission in every patient who received a new-approach immunotherapy treatment.

The study, published Monday in The New England Journal of Medicine, found 14 patients – and counting – had no sign of cancer after receiving dostarlimab, made by the drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, every three weeks for six months, according to a release.

While the patients enrolled in the trial would have normally been required to undergo gruelling chemotherapy and surgery, all 14 patients have had at least six months of follow-up without evidence of a tumour on MRI, biopsy, endoscopy or any other test used to detect cancer – helping them avoid the typical arduous treatments.

"Surgery and radiation have permanent effects on fertility, sexual health, bowel, and bladder function," Dr Andrea Cercek, section head of Colorectal Cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, said in the release. "The implications for quality of life are substantial, especially in those where standard treatment would impact childbearing potential. As the incidence of rectal cancer is rising in young adults, this approach can have a major impact."

No adverse events were reported in the study, said the release, and no cases of progression or recurrence have been found in up to two years of follow-up.

The researchers said continued observation is needed to assess the duration of the body's response to the drug and that more patients will need to be tested to better understands its effectiveness; however, scientists involved in the study signaled excitement over the potential the new approach offers to other cancers.

One outside expert told the New York Times the remission of every patient included in a clinical trial was "unheard-of".

"I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer," Dr Luis Diaz Jr, an author of the paper, told the Times.

