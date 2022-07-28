Scientists turn dead spiders into robots that can grip objects

Scientists have worked out how to turn dead wolf spiders into “necrobiotic spiders” that can mechanically grip onto objects.

Mechanical engineers from Rice University in the US have repurposed the bodies of dead spiders by pumping air into their legs to extend them and pick things up.

The scientists have found that using this method, objects up to 130% heavier than the spider’s bodyweight can be picked up.

“It happens to be the case that the spider, after it’s deceased, is the perfect architecture for small scale, naturally derived grippers,” said Rice University engineering professor Daniel Preston.

Rice University Rice University scientists have worked out how to re-activate a dead spider’s legs using a needle and superglue.

Preston’s lab specialises in using non-traditional materials to create soft robotic systems.

“This area of soft robotics is a lot of fun because we get to use previously untapped types of actuation and materials,” said Preston. “The spider falls into this line of inquiry. It’s something that hasn't been used before but has a lot of potential.”

Unlike humans, spiders only have flexor muscles. These only allow their legs to curl in – like you see in dead spiders – and their legs are pushed outwards by hydraulic pressure when they’re alive.

The research team worked out that by pushing air into a dead spider’s legs using a needle and superglue, they are able to activate the spider’s legs.

Brandon Martin Mechanical engineering professor Daniel Preston and graduate student Faye Yap are part of a research team creating "necrobotic" spiders.

The research could unlock new ways of performing pick-and-place tasks, and presents a more easily biodegradable alternative to traditional robots made out of plastics and metals.

Although the concept of dead spiders being turned into robots seems scary, Preston confirmed that the spiders are far from Frankenstein’s monster.

“Despite looking like it might have come back to life, we’re certain that it’s inanimate, and we’re using it in this case strictly as a material derived from a once-living spider.”