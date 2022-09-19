Did life ever exist on Mars? Nasa's Perseverance rover finds organic matter in rock samples

A hunt by Nasa for signs of life on Mars has unearthed some of the most promising clues so far.

Rocks analysed by Nasa's Perseverance rover have been found to contain "intriguing organic compounds" which may be linked to ancient microbes.

The two samples are now prime candidates to be brought back to Earth for further analysis. They were recovered from the Jezero Crater, a feature just north of the Martian equator that is thought to have been the site of a river delta some 3.5 billion years ago.

"I think it's safe to say that these are two of the most important samples that we'll collect on this mission," said Professor David Shuster of the University of California, Berkeley.

Nasa said the molecules were "potential biosignatures", defined as "a substance or structure that could be evidence of past life" but that may have been produced in another, less exciting, way.

Perseverance, which landed on Mars in February 2021, is equipped with an instrument known as Sherloc - Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals. It can identify organic compounds.

Nasa Perseverance rover collected two core samples from Wildcat Ridge on Mars and also abraded a round patch to inspect the rock with its Sherloc instrument.

However, it is not expected to provide definitive proof of whether Mars was once populated. Instead, Nasa and the European Space Agency - which includes Britain - are working on a complex mission to return the most promising samples collected by Perseverance back to Earth, where scientists will be able to examine them with more powerful tools.

"I want to emphasise: this mission is not looking for extant life - things that are alive today. Instead, we are looking into the very distant past, when Mars' climate was very different than it is today," Professor Ken Farley, who is part of the project, said. The crater was selected because "it allows us to explore an ancient habitable environment" which may have harboured life some 3.5 billion years ago, he added.

Perseverance is drilling small cores of mud and stone, which will be sealed in about 30 tubes, each roughly the size of a cigar and is leaving them scattered over several kilometres.

The plan is for these to eventually be gathered and loaded into a rocket, which will carry them into orbit around Mars. Another spacecraft will then pick up the samples and return them to Earth. All going well, they could arrive in 2033.

"To undertake the challenge and the expense of a Mars sample-return mission, we need a great suite of rocks to bring back," Laurie Leshin, director of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said. "We are off to a great start."

Nasa Nasa’s Perseverance rover puts its robotic arm to work around a rocky outcrop called “Skinner Ridge” in Mars’ Jezero Crater.

Thomas Zurbuchen, Nasa's associate administrator for science in Washington, added: "We picked the Jezero Crater for Perseverance to explore because we thought it had the best chance of providing scientifically excellent samples, and now we know we sent the rover to the right location."

The samples were collected from an area known as Wildcat Ridge, where the Sherloc instrument registered the highest abundance of organic molecules it has encountered so far.

Nasa has found similar molecules on Mars before, but those were in areas considered less likely to hold signs of life.

"In the distant past, the sand, mud, and salts that now make up the Wildcat Ridge sample were deposited under conditions where life could potentially have thrived," Farley said.

"The fact that the organic matter was found in a sedimentary rock - known for preserving fossils of ancient life here on Earth - is important.

However, as capable as our instruments aboard Perseverance are, further conclusions regarding what is contained in the Wildcat Ridge sample will have to wait until it's returned to Earth for in-depth study as part of the agency's Mars Sample Return campaign."

- The Times, London