Images show the moment Nasa's spacecraft Dart slammed into an asteroid

A new view of the moment Nasa's Dart spacecraft had a head-on collision with an asteroid.

New images captured by an Italian satellite show the moment Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos.

They were captured by a cube satellite the size of a briefcase known as LiciaCube, CNN reported.

ASI/NASA The impact caused the entire asteroid system to brighten as it caught light from the sun.

The satellite provided by the Italian Space Agency was deployed from the Dart spacecraft to record the event from a safe distance, around 55km.

Three minutes after the impact, the satellite flew by Dimorphos to capture both images and video of the aftermath.

READ MORE:

* Watch: The moment Nasa spacecraft rams an asteroid at astonishing speed

* Nasa spacecraft will soon slam into an asteroid - if all goes right

* Nasa delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane



Nasa wants to learn more about the crater left behind by Dart, which they estimate to be between 10 and 20 metres in size.

The collision was the first ever asteroid deflection attempt.

ASI/NASA A plume of material can be seen rising off of the surface of Dimorphos in the background after Dart's impact

Dimorphos does not pose a threat to Earth.

However, analysis of how much the Dart spacecraft was able to alter Dimorphos’ motion could inform future ways to help protect Earth should a space rock or asteroid ever be heading our way.