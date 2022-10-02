Supercharged internet on the horizon as new study proves decades-old theory works

The experiment shortened the gap between light pulses to 22 trillionths of a second.

A new experiment has proven there’s a faster way to transfer data: sending light pulses through fibre optic cables 22 trillionths of a second apart.

The study, by scientists for the University of Auckland and CNRS Université Bourgogne Franche-Comté in France, worked on reducing the time between light pulses, to allow faster data transfer of data and supercharged internet speeds.

Fibre optical cables work by sending light down glass or plastic pipes. These light bursts have information coded into them, which can be decoded at the other end.

Fibre optic cables are now the most common type used in computer networks, taking over from copper cables.

To transfer 1 gigabit of information per second, data needs to be encoded on a sequence of laser pulses separated by a thousand-millionth of a second, aka a nanosecond.

Waipapa Taumata Rau Associate Professor Miro Erkintalo​, one of the scientists who worked on the experiment, said existing data networks can cope with such data rates, but the demand for faster information transfer is constantly growing.

“So how do you upscale this? For example, how do you transfer 1000 gigabits of information per second?”

There was a theoretical proposal for the method – arbitrary optical pulse sequences – by Russian scientist Andrey Starodumov in 1996, but Erkintalo said this study is the first to show it can work.

It’s hard to know what the next big thing is, but the experiment is the kind of finding that a few years down the track might really affect everyone in the world, he said.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF FiberSense engineer Hadleigh Coffey explains how fibre-optic network is being turned into a giant sensor, capable of detecting underground water leaks, earthquakes and overhead traffic.

“Our experiment shows a potential method for securing extremely large gains,” Erkintalo said.

There’s more work to be done, but it’s a new tool in the kit for physicists, he said.

The experiment was carried out at a lab in France, before being published in the journal Nature Photonics.