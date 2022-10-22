After centuries of cut, burn and poison, could a jab cure cancer?

Ralph Steinman did not know how much time he had. He did know, though, that it would be enough for his last and greatest experiment. In the spring of 2007, Steinman was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

He told his family not to google it - the prognosis was bleak. Very bleak. The doctors would perform surgery, but they warned him the cancer would return, metastasise and spread.

One way of looking at this was that Steinman, 64, had just been told he was going to die. The way Steinman, a pioneering immunologist, looked at it was ever so slightly different: that he had nothing to lose. It was the perfect opportunity to test his life's work.

When the mandarin-sized tumour was removed, it was not binned. It was instead sliced and diced, parcelled, packaged and posted. Bits of it found their way to seven laboratories on two continents. From these laboratories - staffed by Steinman's old students, old rivals and old conference friends - came back novel therapies, exploiting the specific immune cells known as dendritic cells, which Steinman had discovered earlier in his career.

Those therapies were the most experimental of treatments, an approach to cancer dreamt of for more than a century and which has had many false dawns. They were also a class of therapy that the NHS has put at the centre of its long-term cancer strategy, and that this week Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci - inventors of the technology behind the Pfizer Covid jab - predicted was now sufficiently mature that by 2030 it would become a standard treatment. Into his veins, Steinman had injected cancer vaccines.

There are, researchers used to say, three pillars of cancer treatment: cut, burn, poison. First came cut. In the writings of Hippocrates, the Greek doctor, we can see descriptions of tumour removal. "That which medicine does not heal," he wrote, "the knife frequently heals." And, frequently, it didn't. For two millennia, that was all we had. Then in the early 20th century came burn. Early in the history of radiation we learnt it could cause cancer, but by 1910 scientists were investigating ways radiotherapy could cure cancer.

Last came poison. During the First World War doctors noticed that soldiers who had been attacked with mustard gas had very low white blood cell counts. This led to an idea: what if we could treat cancers of the immune system with the chemical? It formed the basis of the first chemotherapy, using chemicals to stop cancer cells from dividing.

This is the conventional history of 20th-century cancer, but it needn't have been so. In 1890 William Coley, a doctor newly graduated from Harvard Medical School, was assigned a 17-year-old patient called Bessie Dashiell. Dashiell had a malignant bone tumour. Surgeons removed her forearm, but it was not enough. The cancer metastasised, spreading throughout her body, and she died.

Coley could not get past her death, nor the idea that it might have been preventable. He searched the literature in case there was a cure he had missed. He found the curious case of a man with a neck tumour, seven years earlier, who had seen it disappear when he contracted a bacterial infection. Delving deeper, he found a curious set of case studies of 18th-century syphilis patients who had lower cancer rates. On 47 instances, he found infections that seemed to cure cancer. What was going on? He became convinced that the body itself was killing the cancer - in a kinder, more natural way.

Rockefeller University Professor Ralph Steinman in his laboratory.

Cancer cells are not your cells, they are perversions of your cells. They have become, in a sense, foreign objects. In our body, we have a system to attack foreign objects: the immune system. Coley's proposal was that somehow these patients' infections had reactivated the immune system, allowing it also to attack the tumour. More than that, perhaps the body is always attacking - or trying to attack - cancer cells and the successful tumours are merely those that evade this system. He was largely ignored. He was also right.

These days, belatedly, immunology is the fourth pillar of cancer treatment and it is flourishing. We have dozens of treatments. We can target antibodies. We can genetically tweak T-cells, the other tool of the immune system, to help them to recognise cancer. Or we can instead modulate the immune system by, for instance, removing the brakes on immune response that ordinarily allow cancer to spread unseen.

What is odd, though, is that one very obvious treatment is largely missing. When humans looked to boost the immune system to defeat smallpox or protect against measles, we didn't genetically engineer T-cells. We gave people something cheaper, simpler and proven: a vaccine. Why couldn't we do the same for cancer? It wouldn't, to be clear, be a vaccine like the measles vaccine. You wouldn't get it and then not "catch cancer". Nor would it be like the HPV vaccine which stops cervical cancer because it stops a virus that causes cancer. But most cancers aren't caused by viruses.

It would instead be a vaccine to attack a cancer you already have. When someone is diagnosed, why couldn't we train the body to target the bits of cells that are unique to the cancer they have, and then defeat it? It is a simple idea. It has also proven, at least until very recently, extremely hard to implement.

There are many challenges with cancer vaccines, but there are two really big ones. The first is that a cancer cell is indeed different from a healthy cell but it is not that different - certainly not as different as a virus. "This isn't measles or smallpox or rubella," says Alan Parker, professor of translational virotherapies at Cardiff University. "When you have a virus, it looks very, very different." When the immune system sees a virus, it is easy to spot it as being foreign - its proteins are obviously foreign.

The reason cancer cells can effectively evade our immune system in the first place is that they don't look very different. Only a few of the proteins they express on their surface, which are the bits you would want to train a vaccine to attack, are different enough to form targets. Even then, the change is tiny.

Worse, often the target proteins you are looking for are ones already expressed by other cells - in low quantities, say, or in foetal development. "They are self-proteins," says Parker. "Your body's immune system has been trained to be OK with them." Now you have to train it not to be OK with them.

The second challenge is that even when we find those proteins, the immune response from the vaccine has to be really powerful, much more so than when responding to a virus. "The coronavirus spike protein is just unlike anything else in the body," says Parker. "Your body knows what to do with it. And when it sees infected cells, there will be thousands of those proteins expressed on the surface." The T-cells can swoop in and chomp it up. "In contrast, there might just be a handful of target proteins on any cancer cell, and they are only marginally different to what the immune system accepts as 'self'."

At about the time Steinman was being injected with his experimental cancer vaccines, two Turkish immigrants in Germany were working on a company that used a different technology they thought could, at last, deal with the problem in a methodical way. Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, husband and wife, had met while working on the wards of a cancer hospital. They were frustrated that so often they were faced with the old paradigm - cut, burn, poison - and it was failing. Worse, it was brutal on the patients.

They wanted to do more, and they thought of vaccines. They knew, of course, they were far from the first to have this idea. "We have had this thought for 100 years," Sahin told me earlier this year. "We stimulate the immune system, do something magic, and the tumour disappears." The problem, he pointed out, was, "we had to solve the 'something magic'". The couple, whose company was called BioNTech, thought the magic was a molecule called mRNA.

Pool/Getty Images Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, the founders of the Mainz-based corona vaccine developer Biontech,.

There is an idea so important it is known as the "central dogma of molecular biology". It is this: DNA makes RNA makes protein. These five words explain much of what happens in your body. In the centre of your cells is a string of DNA. This is a bit like the Ikea instruction manual but for making proteins. But the DNA is not, on its own, enough. An Ikea manual is no good without the person to read it and the flatpack they turn into a bookshelf. This is where messenger RNA, or mRNA, comes in. It is like the person reading the manual. It takes the instructions and brings them to the place where they can be acted on - where the proteins can be assembled.

Sahin and Tureci realised mRNA was a way of hijacking cells. Give them the mRNA we choose and the cells will make the proteins we want. And if the proteins we choose are those on the surface of cancer cells, we could train the immune system to spot them, target them and destroy them.

There was an additional advantage to this approach. Because the RNA is just code, it is easy to change. Rather than looking for the vanishingly rare protein common to all cancers, you can find one specific to each patient, and make a personalised cancer vaccine. It was a big, bold, simple idea. But there was the niggling thought. Simple ideas had a tendency to fall apart on meeting the complexity of the immune system.

Ralph Steinman had become famous because of an odd little cell. Spiky and star-like, it looked like a weird tentacled sea creature. He called it a "dendritic" cell, after the branching pattern he saw under a microscope. When he first spotted it, in the 1970s, many of his colleagues felt it was unimportant: yet another oddity in the unimaginably complex oddity that is the immune system. But he persisted, investigating what it was that these cells actually did. In doing so, he discovered they were the missing link in a longstanding puzzle.

When a virus, say, infects a body, it is fought off using T-cells and antibodies. But these are not enough. How do they learn what to attack? The answer was dendritic cells, which identify foreign proteins and present them as a target list. When Steinman learnt he had cancer, it was natural that the mechanism of these cells would be what his colleagues exploited. He decided he would write a paper on their work, titled My Tumour and How I Solved It.

Initially Steinman wanted to undergo each treatment individually, so they could be independently assessed and provide better data. "It was the weirdest experience," remembered Ira Mellman, from Genentech, in an interview with the journal Nature. "Like we were having a lab meeting from the old days: talking about what experiments to do, what needed to be found out, how interesting it was, what you can and can't do. It was a totally natural scientific discussion, except we were talking about his tumour."

In these discussions, they persuaded him to use all the therapies at once. One vaccine stimulated the dendritic cells with specially tweaked tumour cells. Another pumped them full of his tumour RNA. A third exposed them to protein fragments from the surface of the cancer.

In spring 2008 he was still alive - and he shouldn't have been. He saw in 2009. Then 2010. But 2011 would be his last. When he died, the cancer was everywhere.

Cancer vaccines are, as Sahin admitted, alluringly simple. The immune system is anything but. Christian Ottensmeier, professor of immuno-oncology at the University of Liverpool, has seen the field go through cycles of hope and despair before, and has himself worked on early-stage research. The experience naturally builds scepticism. "These things have come in waves," he says.

There is a lot that can go wrong when cherished ideas collide with the reality of the body. Dendritic cells, for instance, do indeed tell the body what to attack. They can also be used to tell it what not to attack. In some groups of patients, Ottensmeier thinks, it's possible that past trials came out as failures simply because as many were helped as hindered. And yet this time he has checked his scepticism. Their time, he believes, is coming. The reason is because of what happened next for Sahin and Toreci, and for the handful of other companies who pursued similar approaches.

By late 2019, not one of the mRNA companies had been successful. As BioNTech's offerings entered small trials, there were mutterings among investors that the billions poured into mRNA research had yet to produce a successful therapeutic. Then, in China, a bat got sick, a human got sick and everything changed. In January 2020 Sahin called a staff meeting and announced that their cancer vaccine company was going to become a coronavirus vaccine company. Or at least, most of it was. No longer, to put it mildly, was there no successful mRNA therapeutic. The attention the coronavirus vaccine brought the company accelerated the technology, vindicated investors and highlighted the reason it existed at all: the search for a cancer treatment.

Thirteen years after Steinman rolled up his sleeve for his cancer vaccine, a small handful of patients did the same for BioNTech's. Like Steinman, they also had pancreatic cancer. Like Steinman, they knew they should be dead within a year.

Pancreatic cancer is a particularly terrible cancer precisely because it is so good at beating the immune system. "The cells form these clumps, and then they build a kind of hedge around them," says Ottensmeier. Protected behind this hedge, the immune cells can't punch through to kill them. This makes it a bold target for immunotherapy. But if you cut out the tumour, removing the hedge, perhaps there is an opportunity to attack the circulating, unprotected cells, killing them before they have an opportunity to agglomerate.

This is what seemed to happen. Out of 16 patients given BioNTech's treatment, eight had an immune response and were cancer-free 18 months on. Among the other eight, six either died or saw their cancer return. Now, they're trialling them in a far larger group, for bowel cancer. "Vaccines, I think," says Ottensmeier, "are set to become the centrepiece of immunotherapy."

The word "vaccine" holds a special power. Vaccines eradicated smallpox. They have almost eradicated polio. They created the post-Covid world. But cancer is wilier than a virus. Vaccines will not be "the" cure. They will, for some cancers, in some people in some circumstances, be a cure. Some patients will take them to stop cancers returning. Some will use them alongside other immunotherapies, the ones that deactivate the brakes on the immune system, say. Many will experience the full suite of cut, burn and poison first. Sometimes they may only buy time. Like Steinman, patients might see a few more springs than they expected. Do not underestimate, though, the value of buying time.

When Steinman died, his family initially told just a few people. They wanted to be left alone with their grief. Three days later, the scientific community still did not know. That day, Monday October 3, 2011, Claudia Steinman went downstairs before dawn to see her dead husband's BlackBerry phone blinking with a message. Still waking up, she idly picked it up to read it. A few seconds later she shouted up the stairs to her daughter Alexis: "Dad got the Nobel!" It remains the only modern posthumous Nobel prize.

- The Times