Queensland scientists 'placed a particle near a black hole'. What they saw stunned them

Black holes can have different masses at the same time, modelling from Queensland scientists has confirmed.

The research, from the University of Queensland, helps unravel the inner workings of the mysterious stellar objects, and unites two fields of physics – quantum mechanics and gravity.

Gravity tends to be described as acting on large scales, while quantum mechanics describes actions happening at microscopic scales, and unifying the two has challenged physicists for decades.

UQ PhD candidate Joshua Foo led a team that sought to bring the two elements together by looking at whether black holes displayed quantum properties.

NASA/JEREMY SCHNITTMAN A Nasa simulation of a black hole and its accretion disk.

“We wanted to combine a fundamental property of quantum mechanics, which is superposition – the idea that an object can have two properties simultaneously – with black holes, which are these huge gravitational objects,” he said.

Using mathematical models, they looked at what happened to a particle when it interacted with the simulated black hole.

They focused on the mass of the black hole – if the black hole was operating in a quantum mechanical framework, that mass would be expressed as a superposition, meaning the black hole would appear to have different masses at the same time.

The famous example of a superposition is the Schrödinger’s cat thought experiment, which says a cat in a box can be both alive and dead at the same time, and it only resolves to one or the other when it is observed.

Physicist Erwin Schrödinger intended the example to display the absurdity of quantum theory, however subsequent experiments and modelling have shown particles do exist in multiples states simultaneously at the quantum level.

EHT COLLABORATION The first image of a black hole was revealed in 2019.

Foo said their simulated particle interacted with the black hole model as if it had more than one mass, indicating a superposition.

“We have provided a mathematical framework to describe quantum black holes, which we expect to exist, and we’ve shown that the effects they produce are uniquely quantum-gravitational,” he said.

UQ physicist and research co-supervisor Dr Magdalena Zych said the quantum qualities of black holes they had modelled were first predicted by the late American and Israeli theoretical physicist Jacob Bekenstein, but this was the first time someone had run the numbers to confirm the theories.

“To actually do the experiment you would have to place a particle around a black hole and see what happened to it, which we cannot currently do, so this modelling is the next best thing,” she said.

Zych said they deliberately went in with an “agnostic” view of what they would find, and were stunned when the modelling suggested Bekenstein had been correct.

“From the point of view of trying to figure out what would be the structure of the singularity at the heart of a black hole, our findings are quite important,” she said.

The research was published in the journal Physical Review Letters.