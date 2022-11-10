Images of 11-billion-year-old supernova seen for the first time

Through a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, three different moments in a far-off supernova explosion were captured in a single snapshot by Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope.

More than 11 billion years ago, a giant red star exploded, creating a supernova in the universe. Light from this explosion made its way through space and time and was eventually captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope in 2010.

However, it was not discovered until recently, when a team of scientists went through the Hubble’s archives.

An international research team led by the University of Minnesota has measured the size of a star dating back 2 billion years after the Big Bang, or more than 11 billion years ago. Detailed images show the exploding star cooling and could help scientists learn more about the stars and galaxies present in the early universe.

The paper has been published in the science journal Nature.

“This is the first detailed look at a supernova at a much earlier epoch of the universe’s evolution,” said Patrick Kelly, a lead author of the paper and an associate professor in the University of Minnesota’s school of physics and astronomy.

“It's very exciting because we can learn in detail about an individual star when the universe was less than a fifth of its current age, and begin to understand if the stars that existed many billions of years ago are different from the ones nearby.”

Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope with follow-up spectroscopy using the University of Minnesota’s access to the Large Binocular Telescope, the researchers were able to identify multiple detailed images of the red supergiant because of a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, where mass, such as that in a galaxy, bends light. This magnifies the light emitted from the star.

The warping also produced multiple images of the explosion over different time periods that all arrived at Earth at the same time and were caught in one Hubble image.

That was possible only because the magnified images took different routes through the cluster, a result of differences in the length of the pathways that the supernova light followed as well as the slowing of time and curvature of space due to gravity.

“You see different colours in the three different images,” Kelly said. “You've got the massive star, the core collapses, it produces a shock, it heats up, and then you're seeing it cool over a week. I think that’s probably one of the most amazing things I've ever seen!”