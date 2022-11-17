Artemis 1 has finally launched, but the biggest test is yet to come

It has taken five years of planning and three launch attempts to finally get the Artemis Moon mission off the ground.

But getting it down again might prove even more challenging.

The Orion spacecraft, which separated from Nasa’s Mega Moon rocket just 18 minutes after launch, is now on a 26-day voyage - where it will skim over the lunar surface and travel nearly 480,000 kilometres from Earth, before slingshotting home.

If the homecoming trajectory is too shallow, the little capsule could bounce off the Earth’s atmosphere and be sent hurtling into deep space.

Come in too steeply and the heat-shield may not cope with such extreme temperatures.

The unmanned crew module is packed with sensors to measure radiation and heat levels, to make sure astronauts will be safe when they go up in 2024.

“If we think the wait for the final go-ahead was a tense thing to go through, just wait for another 26 days when the Orion capsule returns to Earth,” said Dr Daniel Brown, an astronomy expert at Nottingham Trent University.

“The big test will be to see how the new heat shield of that unmanned spacecraft withstands the high entry speeds into our atmosphere that are 32 times faster than the speed of sound.

“That matches the fastest speed a human has ever travelled, achieved during the re-entry of the Apollo 10 crew in 1968. This means that the heat shield will have to withstand temperatures close to 3000C - another nail-biting moment.”

Terry Renna Nasa’s new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Keegan Barber Guests watch the launch of Nasa's Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis I flight test.

Terry Renna This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis programme.

The first Artemis mission, a joint venture with the European Space Agency, finally set off on Wednesday morning after a hair-raising few hours that included a fuel leak and a problem with the kill switch, which would have destroyed the rocket in the event it was going off course.

The spacecraft has suffered months of delays. There were concerns Wednesday’s launch would be scrubbed after Hurricane Nicole tore a strop off the Orion crew module when it made landfall at the weekend.

At a press conference following the launch, the flight team admitted that more debris had fallen off the spacecraft during lift-off, but it had not been serious enough to abort the mission.

It is the first time that humans have attempted to get back to the Moon since the Apollo programme was cancelled in 1977. The first test flight will send the Orion spacecraft into the Moon’s orbit, to test navigation, propulsion and life support systems.

The propulsion system to get to the Moon is being provided by the European Service Module, built in Germany by Airbus, which also supplies air and water to the crew and controls temperature.

Orion will fly about 100 kilometres above the Moon’s surface on its closest approach before using the gravitational pull of the satellite to travel 65,000 kilometres further out - the furthest any spacecraft capable of carrying humans has ever gone.

For its return trip to Earth, it gets another gravity assist from the Moon to set it back on track for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego, on December 11.

Kayla Barron, the US astronaut who could be one of the first to fly on the Artemis mission, said: “We’re interested in seeing how the heat shield works in real life.

“Artemis is coming in faster and harder than any human spacecraft in history, so we want to see if it can survive re-entry.”

The Artemis II mission, due for launch in 2024, will take astronauts back to lunar orbit, ahead of a final Moon landing in 2025. Nasa has promised the mission will put the first woman and person of colour on the lunar surface.

Mike Sarafin, Nasa Artemis mission manager, said: “We have a four-week mission ahead of us and we are going to work it day by day. We are going to fly within [100km] of the Moon and use a lunar gravity assist to bring us back to Earth.

“We have a tight manoeuvre about 250,000 miles away where we have to get the trajectory right so we don’t skip back out into deep space, or come in too steep and over-stress the vehicle.

“We’re going to come back at Mach 32 and slow that spacecraft in about 20 minutes, to allow parachute deployment.

“When we get to that point it will signal that we have the capability in place for human transportation, that puts us on a path to accomplish the rest of the Artemis mission."