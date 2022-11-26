Algae-based local anaesthetic could be one step closer after NZ breakthrough

A partnership between the Government and the Cawthron Institute has delivered a breakthrough in the production of a potent microalgal ingredient for the world’s first algae-based pain medication.

Work which could see algae used as a local anaesthetic is a step closer to reality, with Kiwi scientists discovering a way to produce the toxin needed at scale.

A partnership between the Government and Cawthron​ Institute in Nelson has delivered a breakthrough in producing a potent ingredient for the world’s first algae-based pain medication, Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor​ announced.

Scientists at the institute have developed a reliable and commercially-scalable process for producing neosaxitoxin​, a shellfish toxin found in New Zealand marine microalgae, Alexandrium pacificum​.

A neosaxitoxin-based local anaesthetic has been under development for more than a decade, but progress has been slow due to poor access to the pure compound – until now.

The algae produce a number of similar toxins, including neosaxitoxin. But this only occurs in small amounts, and is “very complex” to purify, Cawthron Institute science impact manager Dr Johan Svenson​ said.

However, they’ve found that another toxin, GTX-1,4​ – naturally produced in much higher quantities – can be converted to neosaxitoxin in a “one-step chemical reaction”, and processed into the active pharmaceutical ingredient required.

Their scaleable method is capable of producing “lots” of the stuff, though they’re only set-up to do about 10 grams a year at this stage. Once fully set-up, the process will be capable of delivering 100 grams, Svenson said.

While grams may sound small-scale, he estimated you’d need about half a kilogram of the compound for initial global demand – about “a block of butter”.

Svenson said scientists have known about the role neosaxitoxin could play in this space for years, with results from the first human trials published back in 2007 – but their solution for production has now “allowed it to move on”.

Svenson said neosaxitoxin had a number of benefits.

SUPPLIED Dr Johan Svenson, of the Cawthron Institute, said neosaxitoxin has showed promise in trials.

In trials, when given as an injection with an existing local anaesthetic, bupivacaine, and adrenaline (to prevent distribution around the body) neosaxitoxin provided prolonged pain relief.

Svenson said this could result in less post-operate care needed, less need for infusion pumps and catheters, reduced length of hospital stay, and a reduced need for opioids.

Local anaesthesia stops the nerves in a part of your body sending signals to your brain.

Unlike general anaesthesia, local anaesthesia doesn't cause you to lose consciousness – you won’t feel pain, but you may still feel some pressure or movement.

CAWTHRON INSTITUTE/Supplied Scientists at the Nelson-based institute have developed a way to produce sufficient amounts from algae to meet potential global demand.

“Surgeons have been blown away with what it can do,” he said.

The institute is now looking to line up a partnership for phase II trials.

The Government partnered with Cawthron on the project in 2020, each investing $950,000​, as part of the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures​, O’Connor said.

“We could potentially have a New Zealand algal-based local anaesthetic on the global market. This would be a world-first and a great achievement for New Zealand science.”