Traces of the world’s oldest meal found in 550 million-year-old Kimberella fossil

The Kimberella fossil that researchers believe shows evidence of the earliest known animal meal.

Traces of the world's oldest meal have been discovered in an ancient 550 million-year-old fossil by researchers.

Scientists who examined the fossils of Ediacaran biota, which existed between 538.8m and 635m years ago, say the finding represents the earliest evidence of food consumed by an animal, the Guardian reports.

The fossil of a slug-like creature known as Kimberella contained compounds suggesting it ate algae and bacteria from the ocean floor, according to research published in Current Biology.

Evidence suggests the animal had a mouth and a gut, and digested food the same way some modern invertebrates do.

READ MORE:

* Billion-year-old stolen rocks have no material value, but could be oldest on Earth

* Humans reached Americas earlier than previously thought after fossilised footprints found in New Mexico

* Move over T. rex, footprints reveal Australia's gigantic carnivorous dinosaurs

* Teeny skull belongs to smallest dinosaur ever found



"This is the first direct evidence we have for the diet of Ediacaran animals," said palaeontologist Ilya Bobrovskiy, who is the study’s lead author.

Study co-author Professor Jochen Brocks, of the Australian National University, said having a gut is “very modern”, contrasting it against more primordial animals such as “sponges, corals and jellyfish that don’t have a normal gut that goes through the entire body”.

“We could see that the [Kimberella] gut was able to take up the fat molecule cholesterol actively, and reject other molecules that it didn’t want,” he said.

Most scientists had assumed these animals dined on cyanobacterial mats, also known as blue-green algae, but Brocks said their findings show they were actually eating algal mats.

“It's probably the difference between eating a raisin and eating a watermelon,” he added.

Kimberella, a symmetrical creature that could move around, was an advanced animal for its time, the researchers suggest.

Their nutritious diet may have helped these ancient animals become very large, very quickly.

Brocks said fossils from the Ediacaran period were some of the most important fossils in evolution as they represent when life became big.

“They’re the oldest big fossils you can see with your eyes,” he said.

The fossils were collected in 2018 by Bobrovskiy of research centre GFZ-Potsdam, from cliffs near the White Sea, in Russia’s north-west.