Mystery of the last Tasmanian tiger solved

A skeleton in a cupboard has solved one of Australia's most enduring zoological mysteries: where the last Tasmanian tiger went.

Thought to have been lost 85 years ago, the animal's well-preserved bones and skin have been found in a Hobart museum cupboard.

The thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, died at the Hobart Zoo on September 7, 1936, only a few months after she was captured by an animal trapper.

No thylacine has been seen in Tasmania since.

SUPPLIED The last known Tasmanian Tiger, or Thylacine, died at the zoo in 1936.

The remains of the last were supposedly transferred to the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery - but their whereabouts were a mystery, until now.

In fact, they had been in a cupboard at the museum for decades, their significance unknown - all because of a long ago ruse to protect the animal's catcher from the law.

The thylacine had been snared by trapper Elias Churchill and sold alive to the zoo in May 1936.

“The sale was not recorded or publicised by the zoo because, at the time, ground-based snaring was illegal and Churchill could have been fined,” Dr Robert Paddle, an expert on the thylacine said.

Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery/AAP An undated photo of young thylacines held in captivity.

“The thylacine only lived for a few months and, when it died, its body was transferred to the museum. For years, many museum curators and researchers searched for its remains without success, as no thylacine material dating from 1936 had been recorded in the zoological collection, and so it was assumed its body had been discarded.”

His recent discovery that the remains were mentioned in a museum taxidermist's report dated 1936-37 led to the remains in the cupboard.

The last thylacine will go on permanent display in the Hobart museum's thylacine gallery.

