Russian space agency may send rescue craft to space station

The Russian space agency is deciding whether it needs to send a rescue spacecraft to the International Space Station to bring home two cosmonauts and a Nasa astronaut after the Soyuz capsule that brought them there suffered a massive coolant leak.

Working with their counterparts at Nasa, officials at Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, are trying to determine if the vehicle is sound enough to bring the crew home, Sergei Krikalev, the executive director of Roscosmos's human spaceflight programmes, said during a briefing on Thursday (local time).

If not, the Russian agency would send up another Soyuz spacecraft that was to be used for another crewed mission to retrieve the crew.

That spacecraft could be ready to fly up without any people on board sometime in February, a few weeks before the crew is set to return in March, officials said.

READ MORE:

* Russian space capsule leak likely caused by micrometeorite

* US, Russian space crew alive after booster failure on mission to space station

* Astronauts touch down on Earth after 115 days on the International Space Station

* Space photo shows New Zealand 400km away from Russian spacecraft



The crew that would fly home on the rescue craft would include Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio and a pair of cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, who arrived at the station in September.

On December 14, as a pair of cosmonauts were preparing to exit the station for a spacewalk, ground controllers at Roscosmos and Nasa detected a leak of coolant gushing controllably from the Soyuz capsule.

Sergei Korsakov/AP A Soyuz capsule attached to the International Space Station. Russian space corporation Roscosmos said that a coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station that prompted a pair of Russian cosmonauts to abort a planned spacewalk was likely caused by a micrometeorite. (File photo)

Roscosmos quickly cancelled the spacewalk. And after inspecting the vehicle with the station's robotic arm, they determined the leak was from an external cooling line used to keep the capsule at a comfortable temperature as it transports crews through the atmosphere into the vacuum of space.

In a statement last week, Nasa said that "none of the crew members aboard the station was in danger, and all conducted normal operations throughout the day."

It added that, "images and data are being analysed by Roscosmos. The agency also is closely monitoring Soyuz spacecraft temperatures, which remain within acceptable limits. Nasa and Roscosmos are continuing to work together on a course of action following the ongoing analysis."

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, right, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, center, and Dmitri Petelin.

None of the coolant contaminated the space station, said Joel Montalbano, Nasa's space station manager, and the astronauts on the station continue to conduct science experiments, including growing tomatoes.

It is not clear what caused the leak. Montalbano said possible causes being investigated are a failure of hardware on the craft or possible damage from a piece of debris or a micro meteorite.

On Wednesday, Nasa cancelled a spacewalk to instal an upgraded solar array because a piece of debris was expected to come within 400 metres of the station. Crews manoeuvred the station to avoid the debris, and the spacewalk was rescheduled for Thursday.