Nasa’s James Webb Telescope finds its first planet – and it is very similar to Earth

Nasa’s fancy new telescope is adding another cosmic accomplishment to its list – the discovery of its first exoplanet.

Formally classified as LHS 475 b, the rocky planet is almost exactly the same size as Earth, clocking in at 99% of our diameter.

LHS 475 b is only 41 light-years away, found in the constellation Octans.

It’s expected to be just the beginning of a range of discoveries made by the James Webb Telescope.

“There is no question that the planet is there. Webb’s pristine data validate it,” researcher Jacob Lustig-Yaeger said in a Nasa release.

“The fact that it is also a small, rocky planet is impressive for the observatory,” fellow researcher Kevin Stevenson added.

So far, researchers believe the terrestrial planet is a few hundred degrees hotter than Earth, and completes an orbit around its red dwarf in just two Earth days. Its star is less than half the temperature of the Sun.

It’s not yet clear if the planet has an atmosphere. If clouds are detected, it may lead the researchers to conclude that it’s more similar to Venus, which has a carbon dioxide atmosphere and is perpetually shrouded in thick clouds, the Nasa release explains.

“We’re at the forefront of studying small, rocky exoplanets,” Lustig-Yaeger said. “We have barely begun scratching the surface of what their atmospheres might be like.”

“These first observational results from an Earth-size, rocky planet open the door to many future possibilities for studying rocky planet atmospheres with Webb,” Nasa’s Mark Clampin said.

“Webb is bringing us closer and closer to a new understanding of Earth-like worlds outside our solar system, and the mission is only just getting started.”

The exoplanet isn’t Webb’s only recent discovery. The huge telescope also uncovered and took a photo of a stunning star formation in space.

Webb zeroed in on NGC 346, a mysterious star-forming region located in a neighbouring dwarf galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud.

According to Nasa, about 2-3 billion years after the big bang that created the universe, galaxies were forming stars at a furious rate. The “fireworks of star formation” happening then – dubbed the “cosmic noon”, is what helped shape our galaxies today.

“A galaxy during cosmic noon wouldn’t have one NGC 346, as the Small Magellanic Cloud does; it would have thousands,” astronomer Margaret Meixner said in the statement.

“Even if NGC 346 is now the one and only massive cluster furiously forming stars in its galaxy, it offers us a great opportunity to probe the conditions that were in place at cosmic noon.”

“We’re seeing the building blocks, not only of stars, but also potentially of planets,” said Guido De Marchi of the European Space Agency, a co-investigator on the research team. “And since the Small Magellanic Cloud has a similar environment to galaxies during cosmic noon, it’s possible that rocky planets could have formed earlier in the universe than we might have thought.”