Scientists identify potentially life-extending drug after trial on mice

The study tracked what happened to mice after they were given alpelisib, a drug currently used to treat cancer. (File photo)

New Zealand scientists have identified a drug with the potential to extend lives by 10%, but are cautious about doing a trial on humans.

The research out of the University of Auckland studied middle-aged mice after they were given alpelisib, a drug currently used to treat cancer. They found the drug increased their lifespan to around three years.

Associate professor Troy Merry, who led the research, said laboratory mice typically lived for about two and a half to three years.

For the study, which is published in the international journal Nature Ageing, mice were fed a controlled diet, some with the addition of alpelisib.

Those treated with the drug not only lived longer but showed some signs of being healthier in old age, with improved coordination and strength.

Yet, the researchers are cautious about the application to humans, as the mice who consumed the drug also had negative ageing signs, like lower bone mass.

Merry said they were unsure what it was about the drug that allowed the mice to live longer, but they knew it was increasing some aspect of health span.

He said they thought it might be something to do with energy metabolism, and found good signs of that in the fat of male mice, but this could not been seen in the females. However, both lived longer.

Research fellow Dr Chris Hedges​ said ageing was not only about lifespan but also quality of life.

“Therefore, we were pleased to see this drug treatment not only increased longevity of the mice, but they also showed many signs of healthier ageing. We are working now to understand how this happens,” he said.

Merry​ said they were not suggesting anyone should take alpelisib long-term to extend their lifespan, as there were side effects.

Instead, the work identified processes crucial to ageing that would be useful in long-term efforts to increase lifespan and health span.

The study also suggests several possible ways shorter-term treatments with this drug could be used for certain metabolic health conditions.

supplied Professor Peter Shepherd says alpelisib targets an enzyme called PI 3-kinase.

Professor Peter Shepherd, who was also involved in the research, said alpelisib targetted an enzyme called PI 3-kinase.

“We have been working on developing drugs to target PI 3-kinase for more than 20 years as evidence indicated they would be useful to treat cancers as many cancers have an excess activation of this pathway.

“Therefore, it’s great to see that these drugs might have uses in other areas and reveal novel mechanisms contributing to age-related diseases.”