Raise your glass to the ice with a slice of space science

Scientists have developed a type of ice that neither floats nor sinks, and they believe it could give an insight into processes that shape the oceans of Saturn and Jupiter's moons.

Your gin and tonic may never be the same again after scientists developed a type of ice that neither floats nor sinks.

Rather than merely looking for a novel way to chill a drink, though, they believe the work could give an insight into processes that shape the oceans of Saturn and Jupiter's moons, where some scientists believe life could exist.

Andrea Sella, from University College London, said the research also helped to demonstrate the mysteries of ice - a material whose oddities we overlook because of its ubiquity.

When you cool most materials, they become more closely packed. Water is the same until it turns to ice, at which point it forms crystals and expands.

This means that ice floats, which in turn means that the world as we know it exists. "There is no other molecule that does that," said Sella. "It is unique."

In fact, it is odd even for ice. In much of the universe, ice exists at extremely low temperatures, without the ability to crystallise in the way it does on Earth. Then, it is "amorphous" - and typically a lot lighter than water. For instance, on a comet, vapour accretes at very low temperatures, and each individual molecule lacks the energy to form an ordered state. Instead, molecules accumulate in a low-density messy arrangement. Separately, ice can also form higher-density amorphous arrangements, when put under extreme pressures at very low temperatures.

Until now, no amorphous ice has been made, on Earth at least. That is what Sella and his colleagues did, in a paper in the journal Science.

They took normal crystalline ice, cooled it to -200C and then put it in a "ball mill", where it is crushed by ball bearings. In doing so they smashed the crystalline structure at a temperature so low that the molecules did not have enough energy to return to their normal positions. The result is that the new ice had an almost completely random structure, and a density the same as water.

"It's like a submarine, or a fish, with neutral buoyancy," said Sella. He suspects that, at the atomic level, it would look as if you had just taken a snapshot of water, the "atoms frozen, stopped in place".

He also suspects that his laboratory may not be the only place it exists. In the chilly oceans of Jupiter and Saturn's moons, there are extreme tidal forces, that shear and stress the ice.

They provide conditions that, to an extent, mimic those in the experiment. If indeed this ice does exist there, perhaps in cracks in the ice sheets, that matters - in part because one of its properties is that it stores a lot of energy in its creation, and releases a lot in its destruction.

"At the moment when the temperature increases, you're going to get a burst of energy that could have implications for the energy balance, for how the tectonics work, and potentially even for life."

It was, he said, a reminder of the overlooked importance of ice. "Ice is fascinating. We treat it with contempt. We toss it in our cocktails and allow it to melt. Yet it's pretty much the most astonishing stuff in the universe." What, though, if we did want to disrespect the ice? What if we chose to put this new kind of ice in our cocktails? Sella concedes that, for trendy cocktail bars it could be quite the gimmick.

"It would be bizarre. You would have this magical moment when it is just suspended in the glass." Very rapidly it would then warm, recrystallise, and float. "It would be quite pretty to watch! But blink and it would be gone."

