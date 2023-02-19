Astronomers target dark side of the Moon in search for alien life

Telescopes placed on the dark side of the Moon could pick up the first signs of intelligent alien life, and peer back in time to view the universe before even light existed, scientists believe.

Astronomers consider the Moon a perfect spot to search for faint techno-signatures from advanced civilisations, or pick out the clouds of hydrogen which swirled soon after the Big Bang, and which would eventually burst into stars.

The idea of locating observatories on the dark side has been discussed in astronomy for decades, but it has only recently resurfaced as a plausible idea as humans prepare to return to the lunar surface.

Nasa, the European Space Agency (Esa), and the National Astronomical Observatory of China, all already have plans for radio telescopes on the far side of the Moon - a dark and quiet spot which is shielded from Earth’s radio transmissions.

READ MORE:

* Camera captures mysterious 'whirlpool' in night sky over Hawaii

* How to try and spot 'green comet' on its once-in-50,000-years pass

* Stargazing could soon be a thing of the past as satellites clog up space



“This is something that has been around for a long time as an idea,” said James Carpenter, of Esa’s Human and Robotic Exploration Programme, who was speaking at the Royal Society’s Astronomy from the Moon conference this week.

“For the first time agencies are starting to take this very seriously. It’s becoming something that is seen as credible and important and something that might actually happen. We could do some extraordinary science.”

NASA/Getty Images The far side of the Moon, as seen by Nasa's Lunar Orbiter 5, 6th August 1967. This image was taken from an altitude of 2670 km.

Nasa first proposed placing telescopes on the Moon in the 1960s but after the Apollo programme was cancelled, projects on the lunar surface were mothballed.

Now with the success of the first Artemis launch, humans are expected to return to the Moon this decade, opening up the lunar surface once more for exploration and, potentially, astronomy.

Because it takes the Moon the same amount of time to rotate once on its axis as it does to orbit once around the Earth, the same side of the Moon faces Earth at all times - thereby leaving the far side always facing away from the Earth.

A radio telescope on the far side of the Moon would be so isolated it could pick up faint, very low-frequency radio waves left over from the dawn of the universe before the lights turned on - a period known as the cosmic dark ages.

Hydrogen clouds which formed shortly after the Big Bang, but had not yet collapsed into stars, could be spotted as shadows or ripples against the Cosmic Microwave Background - radiation released as the universe burst into existence.

Nasa/Getty Images The footprints pictured here, as Edwin Aldrin sets up an experiment on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 mission, are still preserved on the moon’s surface.

Professor Joseph Silk, of the Institut Astrophysique de Paris, and Oxford University, said a 96 km wide antenna array on the far side of the Moon could pick up those super-quiet relics from the beginning of time.

“There has been an immense amount of interest in doing projects on the Moon and for cosmology it may allow us to reach some of the ultimate limits that we dream about,” he said.

“The Moon is the most radio-quiet sky in the inner solar system, and there you could look for the ripples from these clouds.”

Nasa already has two dark side projects in the pipeline, including a plan to construct a telescope in a lunar crater as well as a nine-kilometre-wide low-frequency radio telescope array known as Farside.

Esa has also been carrying out feasibility studies to find out whether equipment for a small observatory could be delivered to the Moon on its European Large Logistics Lander - dubbed Argonaut. If the scheme gets the green light, it could launch as early as the mid-2030s.

Prof Xuelei Chen, of the National Astronomical Observatory of China, said his team were hoping to begin launching a moon telescope system by 2026.

“If you take observations from the far side of the Moon you can avoid many of the interference problems you get with ground-based astronomy,” he said. “There is a great potential for discoveries waiting there.”

Scientists are also hopeful that placing radio telescopes on the far side could help humans detect the technological signatures of advanced alien civilisations.

Experts look for regular and continuous pulses of energy coming from outside of the solar system which could indicate technology, but they are often constrained by interference from signals on Earth.

Dr Andrew Siemion, director of the Berkeley Seti (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Research Centre at the University of California, Berkeley, said: “The question of whether or not humans are alone in the universe as intelligent beings is among the most profound we can ask.

“The idea of being able to search for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence from the Moon is an idea that has been a glint in the eye of Seti astronomers from the very beginning of the field in the 1960s and 70s.

“The radio spectrum is a very busy place and there are all sorts of examples of technology now, so it is becoming extremely difficult to conduct sensitive Seti searches from the surface of the Earth.”