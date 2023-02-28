Scientists discovered a massive 'Forbidden Planet' orbiting a smaller star

A team of scientists has discovered an unusually large planet, about 280 light-years away from Earth.

According to CNN, the planet, named TOI 5205b, orbits a much smaller star.

Due to its unexpected size researchers have dubbed it as the “Forbidden Planet”.

Watch the video above to learn more about the planet that was spotted using Nasa’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

