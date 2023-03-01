Hungry whales gave birth to mythic beast

A rare close encounter with a majestic blue whale has been captured on drone footage. "We saw this massive back – this massive thing – and suddenly she’s gone. One breath, she was gone.”

Ancient tales of sea monsters are likely to have been inspired by a hunting technique used by large whales, a study suggests.

More than 2200 years ago, Greek scholars described how the aspidochelone, a predator so big it looked like an island, lured prey into its jaws by emitting a strange scent. A similar beast appears in 13th century Viking manuscripts. They called it the hafgufa, telling how shoals of fish would leap into its immense mouth.

The new study argues that the fables were inspired by a feeding strategy first recorded in 2011, when researchers saw humpback whales positioning themselves vertically in the water off Vancouver.

At first only the tip of their snouts could be seen on the surface. They then opened their jaws and, just as in the myths, large numbers of fish were swallowed up. Some even appeared to jump in. The same technique - known as "trap" or "tread-water" feeding - was later seen being used by Bryde's whales near Thailand.

READ MORE:

* A pair of kayakers in US barely avoid being swallowed by a humpback whale

* Government plan to protect Maui and Hector's dolphins called a 'pathway to extinction'

* Whale almost eats diver off South Africa coast

* 'Genetically distinct' blue whale population discovered off South Taranaki Bight



OpÃ©ration CÃ©tacÃ©s/Supplied Ancient tales of sea monsters are likely to have been inspired by a hunting technique used by large whales, a study suggests. (File photo)

Whale feeding is also linked to the distinctive "rotten cabbage" smell of dimethyl sulphide, released when small fish feed on phytoplankton. This could explain the ancient references to the strange perfume.

John McCarthy, a maritime archaeologist at Flinders University in Australia, was the first to notice the similarity between the Norse tales of the hafgufa and trap-feeding whales.

Erin Sebo, also of Flinders University, said: "There has been a lot of speculation among scientists about whether these [ancient accounts of monsters] might have been provoked by natural phenomena, such as optical illusions or underwater volcanoes. In fact, the behaviour described in medieval texts, which seemed so unlikely, is simply whale behaviour that we had not observed but medieval and ancient people had."

Researchers are not sure why trap feeding went unnoticed for so long. One possibility is that technology has made it easier to study whales. Another is that populations are growing after whaling nearly wiped them out. With more competition for food, specialised hunting techniques may be re-emerging, the researchers write in the journal Marine Mammal Science.

Copyright – The Tims, London