Lab delivers motherless mice with two fathers

Scientists have successfully created healthy mice with two fathers in a breakthrough that could pave the way for gay men to have children related to both parents.

The advance, presented at a genetics conference in London, involves turning male cells into eggs. The technique may also treat a type of infertility in women.

However, researchers cautioned that a lot of technical barriers would need to be overcome, even if it proved safe and was considered ethical in humans.

Past attempts to fertilise eggs derived from male cells have been only partially successful. In 2018 scientists made 12 such mouse pups, which all struggled to breathe and died soon after birth.

READ MORE:

* The end of Dad: Scientists use two female mice to create living offspring

* Scientists grow first human eggs in lab - from ovarian tissue to full maturity

* Fresh hope for infertile women after live births using 3D-printed ovaries



In this case, seven pups were born from 600 attempted implants. These seven, however, went on to be healthy and have their own offspring.

Katsuhiko Hayashi, from Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan, said he and his colleagues had succeeded in making the technique work.

"This is the first case of making robust mammal oocytes [egg cells] from male cells," he said in a presentation at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

The research involved reprogramming a skin cell from a male mouse to become a stem cell. Because it was a male cell, it had XY chromosomes, meaning it could not turn into an egg, which is female and XX.

Hayashi's team found a method for removing the Y chromosome and replacing it with an X chromosome. Then, they coaxed it to become an egg. The approach may also be applicable to treat some forms of female infertility, including Turner syndrome, which is caused by chromosomal abnormalities.

Hayashi said the process could be applied to human cells within a decade.

Dusco Ilic, a professor of stem cell science at King's College London, said the research appeared "amazing" but added that many questions remained, meaning it was " still very, very far from the human application, from both technological and ethical aspects".

- THE TIMES, LONDON