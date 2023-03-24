Nasa video shows solar tornado shooting plasma out of the Sun

Nasa has released a video of a giant solar tornado on the surface of the Sun.

The tornado began forming on March 14 before exploding in a cloud of gas on March 18.

“This 14-Earths-tall swirling column of plasma was raining moon-sized gobs of incandescent material on the sun,” tweeted astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy.

According to experts, the tornado itself is the only visible part of the eruption.

“What we're seeing here is polar crown filament (PCF). A filament is a huge, twisted magnetic stricture that sits above the sun's surface, sometimes for months,” Mathew Owens, a professor of space physics at the University of Reading told Business Insider.

Scientists study polar crown filaments to better understand the behaviour of the Sun and its impact on our planet.

Polar crown filaments are long and thin threads of plasma (a hot gas made up of charged particles) that are located in the polar regions of the Sun. They are called "polar crown" because they form a crown-like structure around the Sun's north and south poles.

These filaments are also very hot, with temperatures reaching millions of degrees Celsius.

Scientists study polar crown filaments to better understand the behaviour of the Sun and its impact on our planet. These filaments can sometimes erupt and release large amounts of energy and particles into space, which can cause disruptions in our technological systems such as satellite communications and power grids.

Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a video of a tornado churning on the sun.

In this tornado's case, as the filament broke apart, charged particles were blasted from the sun, hurling at speed through space.

There is no risk to our planet as it was not in the eruption's path.