Astronomers discover ultramassive black hole '30 billion times the mass of the sun'

An ultramassive black hole has been discovered by astronomers using a new technique.

The black hole is understood to be one of the largest ever detected. It is more than 30 billion times the mass of the sun.

According to CNN, The researchers described it as an “extremely exciting” discovery that opens up “tantalising” possibilities for detecting further black holes.

The research team from Durham University in the United Kingdom, used a technique called gravitational lensing.

Gravitational lensing is a phenomenon that occurs when light from a distant object is bent and distorted by the gravity of a massive object, such as a galaxy or a cluster of galaxies.

NASA/JEREMY SCHNITTMAN A Nasa simulation of a black hole and its accretion disk.

This effect is predicted by Einstein's theory of general relativity, and it has been observed by astronomers. By studying the way light is bent by massive objects, astronomers can learn about the distribution of matter in the universe and the properties of dark matter, which is invisible but has a gravitational effect on visible matter.

This is the first black hole found using gravitational lensing.

“This particular black hole, which is roughly 30 billion times the mass of our Sun, is one of the biggest ever detected and on the upper limit of how large we believe black holes can theoretically become, so it is an extremely exciting discovery,” lead study author James Nightingale said.

“Most of the biggest black holes that we know about are in an active state, where matter pulled in close to the black hole heats up and releases energy in the form of light, X-rays, and other radiation,” Nightingale added.

“However, gravitational lensing makes it possible to study inactive black holes, something not currently possible in distant galaxies. This approach could let us detect many more black holes beyond our local universe and reveal how these exotic objects evolved further back in cosmic time.”