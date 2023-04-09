'Invisible monster' creates rare trail of newborn stars in the universe

An artist's impression based on Hubble Space Telescope observations of a 200,000-light-year-long "contrail" of stars behind an escaping black hole.

A supermassive black hole travelling at incredible speed is leaving behind a trail of newborn stars, at a scale not seen before.

Nasa discovered the supermassive black hole – an “invisible monster”, weighing as much as 20 million Suns, and travelling at huge speed through space.

The black hole has left behind a never-before-seen 200,000-light-year-long "contrail" of newborn stars, twice the diameter of our Milky Way galaxy.

The speedy black hole is ploughing into gas in front of it to trigger new star formation along a narrow corridor.

The black hole was spotted by accident on Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope.

Pieter van Dokkum, a Yale University astronomy and physics professor, first spotted the streak.

“We think we're seeing a wake behind the black hole where the gas cools and is able to form stars. So, we're looking at star formation trailing the black hole.”

The star trail was "quite astonishing, very, very bright and very unusual”, he said.

“Gas in front of it gets shocked because of this supersonic, very high-velocity impact of the black hole moving through the gas. How it works exactly is not really known," van Dokkum said.

The theory is that initially two of them whirled around each other harmoniously before a third came into the picture and threw it off balance, sending this detected one on its own way at high speed.

To put the speed into perspective, Nasa said it could travel from Earth to the Moon in 14 minutes.

The research paper has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Nasa said its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is set to launch this decade, might find more of these rare "star streaks" elsewhere in the universe.