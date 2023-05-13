Astronomers identify the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed

Astronomers have identified a supernova that’s 10 times brighter than any recorded exploding star as the largest cosmic explosion to be ever witnessed.

Located 8 billion light years away, the explosion known as AT2021lwx, has lasted for three years making it the most energetic explosion on record, reports the Guardian.

“It went unnoticed for a year as it gradually got brighter,” said Dr Philip Wiseman, an astronomer at Southampton University who led the observations.

"Most supernovae and tidal disruption events only last for a couple of months before fading away. For something to be bright for two-plus years was immediately very unusual," Wiseman added.

Although the Zwicky Transient Facility in California detected the explosion early in 2020, the discovery did not stand out until follow-up observations calculated its distance and brightness, making the scientists understand the rarity of the event.

Astronomers have drawn conclusions that a disruption caused by a supermassive black hole on a massive cloud of gas that’s possibly a thousand times bigger than our sun, might have triggered the long-lived explosion.

According to Wiseman such powerful cosmic explosions could give a big hand in “sculpting” the centre of galaxies, reports the BBC.

John A Paice/University of Southampton Artist impression of a black hole accretion released by Southampton University.

"It could be that these events, although extremely rare, are so energetic that they are key processes to how the centres of galaxies change over time".

The Deputy Executive Director of the Royal Astronomical Society, Dr Robert Massey told the BBC that he has never seen an explosion of “this scale” before and now the search would be to find more of this sort.

"I'd be amazed if this is the only object like this in the Universe,” he told the BBC.