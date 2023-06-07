Kākā spotted on Aucklands North Shore, experts urge public not to feed them

North Shore resident Ngan Soai Truong discovered the two kākā in her backyard persimmon tree a month ago.

A sighting of a pair of kākā in Auckland’s North Shore has prompted experts to urge the public not to feed them ‘human food’.

The pair of native parrots are an increasingly common sight in the North Shore suburbs of Birkenhead and Northcote.

North Shore resident Ngan Soai Truong discovered the feathered duo when a persimmon tree in her backyard began to drop foliage a month ago.

She said every morning at 7 am one of the two kākā would fly into her backyard, and eat the persimmon fruit on, and around the tree.

She said her neighbourhood were discussing potentially planting more persimmon trees, to continue to attract the native parrots.

Although Truong hadn’t given the kākā names, she said the community had embraced the pair.

Science Advisor for the Department of Conservation Terry Greene said kākā sightings throughout mainland Auckland were rare, but they do happen.

“Kākā have long been present around the Auckland isthmus particularly over winter months when there seems to be some sort of movement of largely young birds,” he said.

“Similar winter groups have also been reported from the Waikato, even from the middle of cow country in Morrinsville.”

Greene said whether pest control is enough to promote successful breeding in the Auckland region, isn’t clear, and the apparent increase in numbers may instead be overspill from pest-free islands.

Although sightings can happen, Greene said people should not feed kākā, especially ‘human food’ such as bread, nuts or biscuts.

“[Feeding kākā] has caused problems for birds in Wellington with instances of metabolic and bone deformity issues. There is also a risk of transmitting disease,” he said.

“You can help native birds to feed themselves by planting native plants in your garden.”

Metabolic bone disease can be fatal for kākā chicks, as they take regurgitated food from their parents.

Eating a poor diet can prevent their bones from developing, particularly when they are still growing.

Often there are no external signs of the disease, but in serious cases they can have fatal beak and foot deformities.

“Sightings [on the North Shore] are fairly unusual but not unheard of,” said Lynley Hunter, chairperson of the North Shore branch of Forest and Bird.

“Kākā are more often seen further north where they have established mainland populations spreading from Little Barrier and Tāwharanui Regional Park.”

“Kākā are strong fliers and easily make long trips in search of food and new nesting sites.”

Hunter said community groups throughout the North Shore are working both in public reserves and backyards to enhance native habitats.

“Predator trapping, especially rats, possums and stoats, and native planting programmes are helping to encourage more native birds back into neighbourhoods,” she said.

More information about native trees that can attract kākā can be found here.