Newsable: what you need to know about gene editing

Gene editing has roared back into New Zealand’s news cycle, after National Party leader Christopher Luxon announced, if elected, they would relax regulations around gene editing and genetically modified organisms.

It’s a controversial topic which led the infamous Corngate scandal back in 2002, but much has changed since then in terms of the technology and our understanding of it.

Newsable speaks to Josephine Johnston from Otago University’s Bioethics Centre about gene editing’s pros and cons, and below is an edited transcript from part of that interview.

At a really basic level, what is gene editing?

[Gene editing] just refers to a group of technologies that can be used to alter the DNA of an organism. Gene editing seeks to make changes to the parts of the DNA that encode for proteins, and affect our traits, and change who we are, and change our health. Gene editing is trying to target and make specific changes.

What are the potential benefits of gene editing?

There might be benefits for people who have rare genetic disease.. and then there are possible applications in all kinds of other organisms as well. So we can use it to change crops, we could use it to change livestock animals, we could use it to change introduced pests. There are all kinds of potential uses that could be beneficial to humans but also to the environment or to other animals.

What are the fears here?

There’s a lot of concern that when you make a change you have unintended consequences, or what is called off-target effects. So you make a change in one place but it actually makes a change somewhere else as well and you didn’t mean that, and that could cause health problems.

This interview can be listened to in full here or in the player above.

