Voyager 2 sends out 'heartbeat' signal after Nasa accidentally cut contact

In this 1977, photo provided by Nasa, the Sounds of Earth record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Centre prior to encapsulation in the protective shroud.

Nasa’s Voyager 2 probe has sent a “heartbeat” signal to Earth from more than 20 billion kilometres away after contact was mistakenly cut last month.

Communication with the spacecraft, which has been exploring the universe since 1977, was severed on July 21 when controllers accidentally sent a wrong command that tilted its antenna point two degrees away from Earth.

The adjustment left the probe unable to transmit data or receive commands to its mission control – a situation that was not expected to be resolved until it conducted an automated re-orientation manoeuvre on October 15, Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said.

But on Tuesday (local time), the team said the Deep Space Network – an international array of giant radio antennas – had “picked up a carrier signal” from the probe which is “a bit like hearing the spacecraft’s ‘heartbeat’”.

Given the spacecraft’s distance, the signal will have travelled for more than 18 hours before it reached the antennas.

Nasa JPL said in a statement: “it confirms the spacecraft is still broadcasting, which engineers expected.”

Suzanne Dodd, the Voyager’s project manager, said finding out the probe “is alive and operating … buoyed our spirits.”

The California-based team is “now generating a new command to attempt to point the spacecraft antenna toward Earth,” Dodd added, although she said there is a “low probability” it will work.

Given October is several months away, Dodd said they will “try sending up commands several times” to try to re-establish connection before then.

Voyager 2 is currently 19.8 billion kilometres from Earth. It left the protective magnetic bubble provided by the Sun, called the heliosphere, in December 2018, and is currently travelling through the space between the stars, known as interstellar space.

Before leaving our solar system, it explored Jupiter and Saturn, and became the first and so far only spacecraft to visit Uranus and Neptune.

Voyager 1 was the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space in 2012, and is currently almost 24.1 billion kilometres from Earth.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/NFRANGA Nasa's space probe Voyager 2.

On Friday, a Nasa social media account for the spacecrafts posted on behalf of Voyager 1, writing:

Both Voyager spacecraft carry “Golden Records” – a 30 centimetre gold-plated copper disks intended to convey the story of our world to extraterrestrials.

These include a map of our solar system, a piece of uranium that serves as a radioactive clock allowing recipients to date the spaceship’s launch and symbolic instructions that convey how to play the record.

The contents of the record, selected for Nasa by a committee chaired by the legendary astronomer Carl Sagan, include encoded images of life on Earth, as well as music and sounds that can be played using an included stylus.

For now, the Voyagers continue to transmit back scientific data, though their power banks are expected to be eventually depleted, sometime after 2025.

They will then continue to wander the Milky Way, potentially for eternity, in silence.