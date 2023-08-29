Stronger than TNT: The vials of acid that saw a bomb squad called to a university

Two small vials of acid found at Auckland University’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, saw the evacuation of students and staff, and a specialist bomb squad unit brought in to blow up the substance in an empty field.

On Monday, two loud explosions were heard echoing across the fields of Auckland Domain after bomb squad members safely detonated charges to dispose of the unwanted substance from the university’s laboratory.

The blasts blew dirt and smoke into the air and gave some of those standing nearby a bit of a fright.

The chemicals, can now be identified as two bottles of picric acid, which, according to the university, were left behind by academics and had not been disposed of.

Supplied Similar vials of picric acid was the reason for the evacuation of a Napier library (file photo)

Picric acid was originally used as a military explosive and an antiseptic. As it ages, it becomes more volatile.

When hydrated, picric acid is typically safe to handle, but it becomes a powerful explosive when dry, according to Standford University’s Environmental Health and Safety unit.

It’s considered to be stronger than TNT and explodes more easily.

When the acid comes into contact with metals, it forms salts that are more sensitive to explosives than picric acid itself.

“Our risk assessment said that while this was not an emergency it was best practice to call the EODS for advice”, a university spokesperson said.

David White/Stuff Students and staff were evacuated from the University of Auckland’s medical sciences building near Auckland Hospital as emergency services neutralised the acid

Only twice in the past six years have emergency services been called to dispose of chemicals – and one of the times their services weren’t required, they said.

In July 2021, the explosive acid was found in a historical medicine box in the Napier library and museum building. It had been in the collection for six years.

Just a few months later, it was found at the Auckland’s Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat), in a historic first aid kit.