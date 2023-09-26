Project working on game-changing treatment for strawberry birthmarks in infants

Researcher Sean Mackay of Massey Ventures is part of a project developing a treatment for strawberry birthmarks in children.

A Manawatū scientist and commercialisation manager is working on a project to develop a treatment to remove strawberry birthmarks in children.

Dr Sean Mackay of Massey Ventures has been working with the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute on the Strawberry Birthmarks project, which has been labelled a game-changing treatment for infants.

Strawberry birthmarks are benign vascular tumours that affect one in 10 children and often appear as red marks on a baby’s face.

Mackay said by 12 months the marks started to disappear in most children, but remained for about 10%, and risked causing disfigurement or affecting eyesight or breathing.

His project was developing a cream, made from two approved drugs, that can be applied to the skin to remove the birthmark, which was believed to be better than the existing treatment.

He said the existing method was given only when the mark became more severe, was taken orally and had side effects such as sleep disturbance, night terrors and an effect on blood pressure.

So Mackay’s new treatment should allow treatment of more affected children and reduce drug-related side effects.

He said it wasn’t known which birthmarks would disappear and which ones would remain, so usually the mark wasn’t treated until it had been there long term.

“The only thing you can do is watch and wait.”

Mackay hoped it could become a product on a pharmacy shelf one day, but it could take years.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Sean Mackay hopes the product will be available in 100 countries around the world one day.

Last year they signed a licence agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals, which will run the trials. Mackay hoped to launch it in 100 countries around the world.

They are in the final stage of optimising the drug combination at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute in Wellington.

Lab tests are being done on human tissue from strawberry birthmarks.

This work had earned him a nomination for the breakthrough project award at this year’s KiwiNet Awards, which celebrate the scientific discoveries being developed and launched into the market from New Zealand's universities, Crown Research Institutes and other research organisations.

He had also been nominated for the commercialisation professional award for his work breaking the commercialisation professional mould.

This is because Mackay represents “a new generation of commercialisation professional, blending his roles as a scientist, inventor, commercialisation manager and founder”.

He started out as an inventor of several deep-tech opportunities and was now a senior commercialisation manager for Massey Ventures.

He was responsible for a pipeline of commercial opportunities at Massey University, including many where he had been a principal investigator, inventor or founder.

In less than three years, Mackay had helped raise about $3 million and supported four spinouts, one where he was a founding inventor, and two licencses, one where he was a named inventor.

Massey Ventures chief executive Mark Cleaver said the nomination for the commercialisation award was a big honour, reflecting all Mackay’s work on a range of projects.