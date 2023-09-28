Researcher transforming drug discovery for motor neurone disease

A Massey University scientist is working on a project that could help with future research on motor neurone disease.

Massey PhD student Sophie Burling has been nominated for the momentum student entrepreneur award at the KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards, which celebrate scientific discoveries being developed and launched into the market.

Her nomination was for her work on Project Geminae, which aimed to transform drug discovery for neuromuscular disorders. Motor neurone disease was the main focus.

By using donated tissue from people with motor neurone disease – skin, blood, urine or hair – they can create stem cell tissue to emulate the human body, which can be used for trials.

The project aimed to drastically reduce the timeline of testing on cell culture then switching to clinical trials, which can take 10 to 15 years.

Burling said she was looking to boost research, but not create a new drug.

By using the stem cells, they would have the “avatar” of a human, start clinical trials, then look for drug targets.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Sophie Burling feeding cells which can be used for research.

She said there was a huge gap with motor neurone disease, as none of the approved drugs were particularly effective.

She said the old model of testing was on mice and most drugs didn’t work on mice.

About 0.75% of people have motor neurone disease, but New Zealand had the highest rate in the world.

There are about 400 people living with it in New Zealand at one time, and most people die within two to five years.

Burling said the drugs that were available could only extend the person’s life for one to six months.

Last year, Burling spent six months at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States as a visiting Fulbright scholar.

Her PhD is in biochemistry, specialising in tissue engineering stem cell-derived models of neuromuscular disease for use in diagnostics and drug discovery.

The KiwiNet awards are being held in Auckland tonight.