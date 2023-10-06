Newsable: Why wombats glow under UV light

Wombats like this little guy are one of 125 animals that glow under UV light.

Ever wondered if animals glow under UV light?

Probably not, but Kenny Travouillon has. In fact, he and a group of researchers in Australia have written an entire paper on it.

Wombats were found to be just one of 125 animals, which cover all 27 orders of mammal, that glow under UV light. Others include platypuses and koalas.

Travouillon explained the findings on the Newsable podcast, and why certain animals glow.

“It seems to be that all fur that is white or very light in colour will glow, and also all the pale skin (animals)”.

The findings of the research suggested this was widespread among mammal species.

Travouillon compared it to how hair that is lighter often glows under nightclub lights.

The research report said it was unclear why animals have this fluorescence, but it is likely used to make skin and fur appear brighter to enhance visual signalling, especially for nocturnal species.

As for whether there is any benefit to being an animal that glows under UV light, Travouillon said this is unclear too.

Listen to the full interview here.

