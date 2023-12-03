Remote working is ‘stifling the Eureka moment in science’

A new study has found remote working is making it harder for scientists to get “Eureka!” moments. (File photo)

Remote working is making it harder for scientists to get “Eureka!” moments, an Oxford study has found.

Over recent decades there has been increased international collaboration in science, but this has come at the expense of landmark studies, data show.

There is a “remote work penalty” which makes it 4% less likely that a study with remote collaborations will generate a significant breakthrough, compared with people working at the same site, analysis of more than 20 million scientific studies found.

Previous work has found modern science to be less “disruptive” than in the past and there are now fewer papers being published that are truly transformational and make a splash.

The study, published in Nature, found that between 1960 and 2020 the average distance between study co-authors was about 100km (62 miles). Now, however, the average distance is more than 10 times further apart.

More than one in seven scientific papers published today have collaborations between scientists that are more than 2500km away, roughly the distance between London and Istanbul.

‘Highly disruptive papers’

The academics analysed how many citations a paper had and how it was received in science.

A seminal paper is known as “highly disruptive” in its field and this can be measured by looking at how often future studies cite that paper and stop referring to older studies.

Significant breakthroughs, or highly disruptive work, were found to be less likely if authors worked remotely, and scientists in a room together are more prone to ground-breaking discoveries.

Carl Benedikt Frey, associate professor of AI and work at the University of Oxford’s Internet Institute, told The Telegraph: “The drawback we find is that remote working makes it harder to integrate the pieces to generate new breakthroughs.

“When knowledge is not yet codified, and hard to articulate, remote collaboration is less effective, which helps explain why remote teams are less likely to generate the next breakthrough.”

He added that remote working was good for some aspects of science, such as broader access to more information, but there was no substitute for geographical proximity when it comes to marquee papers.

‘Innovation is in decline’

“The computer revolution and the rise of the internet has connected talent from all around the world, yet studies have shown that breakthrough innovation is in decline,” Prof Frey said.

“Our goal was to shed some light on this paradox. Doing so, we also provide an explanation for why this happens – while remote collaboration via the internet can bring together diverse pools of talent, it also makes it harder to fuse their ideas.

“Despite the arrival of tools like the internet, ‘place’ still matters. The tyranny of distance is still an issue.”

The study co-author professor Lingfei Wu, of the University of Pittsburgh, added: “True innovation often has a hometown.

“This is because geographical proximity breaks hierarchy, enabling flat team structures and intensive communication essential for conceiving ground-breaking ideas.

“Even with digital advancements, online meetings cannot fully replace the unique value of face-to-face interactions in fuelling innovation.”

The authors write in their study – which includes researchers based almost 5000km apart – that “colocation still plays a key role in the fusion of radical ideas”.

They add that the “post-pandemic shift towards remote work” will likely see more incremental work produced “at the expense of disruptive discoveries”.

“Projects aiming at disruptive innovation are best allocated to on-site teams, whereas projects focusing on incremental improvements can be assigned to their distributed counterparts,” the authors write.