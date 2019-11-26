Invercargill City councillors call for review on consent processes

Lawyer Liz Henry speaks at a regulatory meeting about feedback from the community on their dealings with the Invercargill City Council's building consents and planning teams.

A group of councillors say the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment needs to review the Invercargill City Council that is coming under fire for how it is handling building consents.

The council's regulatory committee passed a motion at its meeting on Monday to engage MBIE to look at its building consents processes.

An independent staff review has also been recommended.

The council's consents processes were put under the spotlight during the public forum part of Monday's meeting.

Invercargill lawyer Liz Henry, a director at Mee & Henry Law, presented findings from a survey she carried out that looked at applicants dealings with the council's building consents and planning teams.

Of the 63 respondents, Henry said 79.9 percent deemed their dealings with the council as unsatisfactory.

The council was consistently breaching the 20 working day time-frame, as provided by the Building Act, Henry said.

"Delays are causing significant financial consequences for the region," she said.

Henry also raised concerns about the wellbeing of staff in the council's building consents and planning teams.

A lack of staffing resources has been identified as a key reason behind the council's struggles to meet consent timeframes.

A shortage of building officers nation-wide has been highlighted as the key reason behind the council's struggle to attract staff.

Although Henry did not believe that was correct.

"There are systemic issues within the teams that are preventing people from coming to work at the ICC," she said.

Former councillor Wayne Harpur also spoke at the meeting in his capacity as managing director of BL Rayner 2019 Ltd.

Harpur acknowledged that not all fault could be laid on the council.

Those in the industry needed to ensure they were providing the right documentation before submitting their applications, he said.

However, Harpur outlined various examples as to where he felt dealing with council was harder than it needed to be.

BL Rayner exited the domestic solid fuel heating market and focused on central heating and heat pumps only, due to frustrations around consents, he said.

Harpur wants the council to re-convene industry working groups to allow the council and those in the industry to meet on a regular basis and tackle the issues face-to-face.

Speaking to Stuff before the meeting, Southland Registered Masters Builders president Carl Hamilton said the construction sector was booming in Invercargill.

However, he felt the council was still operating with a similar level staff than 12 months ago and it hadn't met the increased demand.

It had resulted in extended timeframes when dealing with the council, he said.

It now took two to three weeks to get an inspector to jobs which provided challenges for builders, Hamilton said.

The council's regulatory committee recommendation for an audit to be undertaken will be put to the full council next month for a final decision.