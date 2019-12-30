Clutha-Southland MP wants awareness of rural men's mental health

"It's OK not to be OK. New Years' can be a stressful time."

A year after talking a man off a ledge in Otago, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker wants to encourage people to discuss mental health.

About 7am on New Year's Day, 2019, Walker, and his soon-to-be wife, Penny, were driving when they saw a man standing on the ledge of the Lake Hawea dam.

John Hawkins/Stuff Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker, left, and Mossburn farmers Jason Herrick and John Douglas at a rally for mental health awareness in the rural sector in Invercargill in June 2019.

Speaking now 12 months on from the incident, Walker wants his experience to start a discussion about mental health.

"When we don't talk about things, that's when we get in trouble," he said.

On that New Year's Day, Walker rushed from his car to the man, spoke with him for about five minutes before taking him back into town.

He bought him a pie, chips and a packet of smokes before riding in the police car with the man, as standing out over the dam, Walker had promised to get him home safe.

Walker is now comfortable talking about the incident.

He has not been in contact with the man since he came across him on the ledge of the dam.

The 34-year-old MP said was inspired by some All Black's openly expressing their emotions after their exit from the World Cup.

The elite athletes and Kiwi icons, who bared their emotions, set a positive example, especially for rural men, to break down the male stereotype of being quiet, reserved and bottling their feelings, he said.

It could be hard to see light at the end of the tunnel, Walker said, but like bad weather it will pass.

"Sweeping things under the carpet does not make problems go away."

During recent discussions of winter grazing, farmers were feeling bullied, Walker said.

One farmer came to Walker's office and told him if he had have been under the same pressures 10 years earlier, he would have ended his own life.

Walker said he was "aware of a number of suicides," in the region during the past 12 months.

By the nature of their work, farmers lived isolated lives and according to Ministry of Health data, rural suicide rates were 29 per cent higher than in urban centres, Walker said.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

Depression.org.nz - 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

​Samaritans – 0800 726 666

If it is an emergency click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team. In a life-threatening situation call 111.