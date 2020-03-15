Southlanders attend March 15 anniversary services in Southland

Ayaan Rafiq, Hasnat Adbullah and Talha Abdul Jabbar at the Southland Mosque.

Southlanders commemorating the March 15 terror attack attended two services in Invercargill during the weekend.

At the Invercargill Mosque on Sunday evening, about 80 worshippers listened to a service.

Imam Reza Abdul-Jabbar described the service as a time for internal reflection.

Abdul-Jabbar had been in Christchurch earlier in the day, as he continued to help guide Kiwi-Muslims through the tragedy and hardship of March 15, 2019.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Auckland remembrance event for mosque victims cancelled

* Coronavirus pandemic causes cancellation of March 15 services, concerts and other events in NZ

* Imam thanks Southland brothers and sisters since Christchurch terror attack

Several remembrance services around the country were cancelled because of concerns surrounding coronavirus.

Scheduled events in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington did not go ahead.

Authorities said a major reason the events were cancelled was because it would not have been possible to track those who were at the unticketed events if someone with coronavirus did attend.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the decision as a pragmatic one.

March 15 had now become "an opportunity for every New Zealander to reflect in their own way on the events of a year ago", and to recommit to the values of inclusion and love demonstrated so clearly after the attacks, she said.

Brad Hussain Herbert speaks at the Invercargill Mosque on the anniversary of the March 15 shooting.

Four police cars were parked outside the Mosque in Hawthorndale, in Eastern Invercargill.

Only the noise of children playing broke the sombre atmosphere.

A similar police presence was at Southern Institute of Technology Hansen Hall for a service held by the Southland Multicultural Council.

Police commisioner Mike Bush said the anniversary on Sunday was an important milestone for us all, and for police, an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to keep New Zealanders safe and feeling safe.

John Hawkins Fahim Firdaus, Rian Kiyas, Hafswa Hamed and Aishah Te Riwhi Yakas at the Southland Multicultural Council service on Sunday

Another 80 people were at the council's service and they heard Catholic, Hindu and Muslim prayers.

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt spoke of a reaffirmation and renewal of multiculturalism in Southland.

"We are all one New Zealand. Go forth with love," Shadbolt said.