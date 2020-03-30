Stewart Islanders say Rakiura safest place to be in lockdown

Usually the island's hub of activity, Stewart Island Rakiura's main street, is missing cars, atmosphere and most importantly people.

But how is isolation, in one of the most isolated places?

"If you're going to be locked down, it's not a bad place to do it," Jeanette Lawrence said.

Jeanette and her husband Steve are both getting work done at home, and she said all the island's services and resources were keeping up with demand.

Community board member Rakiura Herzhoff said the break from tourism was an opportunity to look at the island's future.

"What will the next [tourist] season look like?"

He was in the middle of a spot of painting and said the island was coping "pretty damn well" with the lockdown, as everyone had banded together like he expected them to.

Supplied The quiet streets of Stewart Island during lockdown.

The Four Square is doing email and phone pickup orders in the same way as other stores nationwide.

The South Sea Hotel is operating a Meal on Wheels service.

Herzhoff said islanders were offering to shop for older residents.

Southland District councillor Bruce Ford it was the safest place in the country for the 400 residents to wait-out the lockdown.

The island's main settlement, Oban, is about 36 kilometres south of Bluff.

Matt Jones Southland District councillor Stewart Island Rakiura Ward Bruce Ford says things are quiet on the island.

The island had seen an increase in tourism numbers since direct flights from Auckland to Invercargill began in August 2019.

With tourism grinding to a halt and the country in lockdown, Ford said things on the island were quieter.

He believed most non-residents were off the island.

However, some people stranded away from home are still there.

Sandra Whipp Taken from Horseshoe Bay, Stewart Island. The island is a Dark Sky Sanctuary.

Guido de Jong and Hannah Reynders formerly managed the Bunkers Backpackers and have taken refuge there.

The pair stopped working at the backpackers in January and began walking the Te Araroa track.

On March 19, they left the trail near Wanaka and headed to Christchurch, but flights home to Europe were too expensive.

They were offered beds back down on Rakiura and are waiting out the restrictions there.

de Jong said he was very lucky to be on Stewart Island, as a lot of backpackers did not know what to do at the moment.

AIR NEW ZEALAND/SUPPLIED Stewart Island is the only place in the country where you can readily see Brown Kiwi in their natural environment, and is also home to Yellow-Eyed Penguins.

The pair are keeping themselves occupied with puzzles in the company of current manager Carina Paumier.

​Originally from Halifax, Canada, Paumier was planning on travelling when the backpackers closed for winter, but is now uncertain of what to do next.

Constable Stuart Newton patrols the island on his lonesome most of the time.

Friday morning, he was struck by the lack of cars, foot traffic and the absent 10.30am ferry-load of people.

Kavinda Herath Constable Stuart Newton had to remind a couple of people about the isolation rules.

There had been a couple of incidents where he needed to remind people of their isolation responsibilities.

Overall, Stewart Islanders had a good sense of responsibility though, he said.

Community board chair Jon Spraggon​ is also doing his essential job, at the wharf.

It was only medical and emergency staff using the ferry, it was mostly only carrying freight, Spraggon said.

Supplied A missing hunter wrote a message in the sand before being spotted from the air on Thursday.

Lockdown on New Zealand's third biggest island got off to an eventful start this week, as a drove of emergency service workers spent Wednesday and Thursday searching for a missing hunter.

The man was found safe and sound after sculpting a sandy "HELP" message, eating a deer he shot and then foraging for limpets and paua.