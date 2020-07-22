Driver incidents feature in council health and safety reports

Environment Southland has activated its Driver Buddy programme faster than expected as vehicle incidents remain a “consistent feature” in its health and safety statistics.

A report on the operation of the council's Health, Safety and Wellbeing Management System was written by health, safety and wellness business partner Michelle Carter and presented by general manager, people and capability Amy Kubrycht, at a committee meeting on Wednesday.

Two vehicle incidents were near misses caused by employees.

The report says one person was reported as driving dangerously by a member of the public, and one person was using an ES pool vehicle when it should not have been used due to it needing repair.

Cr Jeremy McPhail questioned whether the staff member was driving dangerously, and what the outcome of the incident was.

Kubrycht said the council had been told by a member of the public that a staff member had performed a u-turn in front of them.

Information from the GPS in the vehicle was inconclusive, and the staff member’s account of the incident differed from the person’s who complained, she said.

The staff member was spoken to about driving safely, she said.

The report says there had been five vehicle near misses in the past year to June 30, and two incidents of vehicle damage.

The Hazard Register Summary as of June 30 had recorded 18 incidents involving vehicles. Six of those were rated as extreme and eight were high.

The report says all vehicles have now been fitted with the Driver Buddy from E-Roads. These were activated earlier than expected as an additional safety measure for employees out in the field.

“Anecdotally there were some changes in driver behaviour,’’ Kubrycht told the meeting.

Cr McPhail asked whether the system was a distraction for drivers, but Kubrycht said she thought drivers got used to it.

Chairman Nicol Horrell said he thought it was ‘’an initial distraction’’ but he too would get used to it.

Council corporate services general manager Neil Selman said he thought it was good for changing driver behaviour.